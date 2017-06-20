Technology Can Change the Way India Drives. Here's How

The government of India plans to sell only electric cars on zero down payment by 2030

June 20, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It goes without saying that a country’s economic growth is dependent on its road connectivity and a sound transport system. Increasing urban population is increasingly creating pressure on the government of India to create efficient means of commuting.

The transportation sector around the globe is using the rapidly evolving technology to bring in considerable changes in the way we travel nowadays.

Some Global automobile giants are working hard to make desirable advancements in the way Indians commute with the intervention of technology.

To overcome traffic congestions, companies are aiding the government in promoting smart mobility options.

With India grappling with rising traffic congestions and pollution problems on each passing day, let’s take a look at the technologies introduced to solve the commuting problems in our country.

Driverless Pod Taxi

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a dream pod taxi project of the Bengaluru civic authorities, has stepped a little closer towards its goal. Three global companies have shown interest in the project titled ‘Cable Car Method Under Personal Rapid Transport System’ that will see solar-powered cars, running on overhead cables, transporting passengers in the city.

It will reduce traffic jams in the city considerably and will help in bringing down the pollution levels.

The BBMP developers will introduce cable car system as an additional mode of transport. In May 2017, the civic body had invited ‘expression of interest’ from national and international companies. Three global firms – SkyTran Asia, JPods Inc and Ultra Fairwood India Private Limited — had shown interest.

Hyperloop Technology

Hyperloop One is in talks with the government of India to develop a fully-operational Hyperloop system by 2021.

Hyperloop One, previously known as Hyperloop Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. It is commercializing the Hyperloop technology to make transportation hassle-free in India.

The concept of Hyperloop transportation was introduced by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in August 2013 for a high-speed mode of commuting, using reduced-pressure tubes in which pressurized capsules ride on an air cushion, driven by linear induction motors and air compressors.

In the race of developing first Hyperloop route in India, another company called Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is also in talks with the government to enter the Indian market.

Electric Cars

In India, automobile giants like Mahindra, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, BMW and Volvo are already working on battery-operated electric cars or hybrid models.

The government of India plans to sell only electric cars by 2030. Power Minister Piyush Goyal has already announced this year that the government has started working on various schemes to provide electric vehicles on zero down payment.

With the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), the government aims to bring 6 million electric and hybrid vehicles on Indian roads by 2020.

Recently Tesla CEO Elon Musk also expressed his interest in bringing electric cars in India. “In discussions with the government of India, requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built,” he tweeted.