7 Phrases That Can Help You Be More Persuasive

Research shows some words and phrases are inherently more persuasive -- regardless of personality type-- and marketers and salespeople can leverage them to sell more products and close more deals.
Here are some different phrases you can include in your next sales presentation to have a better shot at closing the deal.
“No questions asked refund”
Words and phrases that make you feel safe help reduce the perceived risk of buying a product. They take away the risk of potentially losing money and ease the fear of eventually realizing that the product doesn’t work as advertised or that the company isn’t as reliable as expected.
“No questions asked” is the best example of words that can make you feel safe.
These days, offering a regular 30-day money-back guarantee doesn’t cut it anymore. People want to know that the process of getting that refund will be easy. They don’t want to go through ten different people, wait on the phone for 30 minutes trying to talk to a real person or feel like their emails are going into a black hole.
“Guaranteed results or your money back.”
Instead of just offering a regular 30-day money-back guarantee, reframe it so it sounds more interesting.
You can tie your guarantee to the results you promise. For example, you could say that your customers should expect to see three times more sales within X number of days (as long as they actually use the product), and if they don’t, you’ll refund them.
The process of getting the refund will be the same as always -- but this framing will help you boost conversions.
“Share my opinion.”
This is a good call to action when you’re trying to get someone to fill out a customer satisfaction survey, or get their feedback so you can make your product better.
The reality is, people don’t want to give “feedback.” It sounds too time-consuming, and it feels like it’s going to be a lot of work for nothing in return.
But everyone wants to share their opinion. People want to feel heard. They want to feel like their voice matters.
So if you reframe your survey call to action to say “Share my opinion”, you could get a higher completion rate.
“Apply to get early access to our product.”
A lot of companies tend to have difficulty getting beta testers for their product. But, it doesn’t need to be so difficult if you frame it in the right way.
Applying for something implies exclusivity -- not everyone gets access, so the people who do get access feel special. Also, there’s a slight difference between “early access” and “beta." Even though the two words mean essentially the same thing on paper, “early access” sounds exclusive and exciting, while “beta” sounds like something that’s clunky and still being tested.
Applying to get early access almost sounds like a club that people are lining up to try and get into.
“Only three seats left.”
Fear of missing out (FOMO) can be a massive driver of sales. Adding urgency to your sales messages by saying that the option to purchase isn’t going to be around forever (i.e. you’ll close signups at some point) can be huge in getting people to take action.
By showing that a product is limited in supply, you’ll increase the number of people who are willing to take action.
“Join 10,000+ subscribers.”
The exact number of people doesn’t exactly matter, but words and phrases that provide a sense of community can be very persuasive. Asking people to join a group, become a member of something, or come with you a journey cuts to the core of what we all want: to feel like we’re part of a community larger than ourselves.
You can include this in your opt-in copy to boost signups for your email list, increase free trial signups, etc.
“Works instantly, right out of the box.”
“Instant access” taps into people’s desire for instant gratification. We all want results quickly, and when we’re signing up for a product, that means minimal setup time. When we sign up for something, we want to be able to use it right away.
Words and phrases that tap into our need for instant gratification can be the most persuasive of all.
