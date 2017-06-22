My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in September 2016, Synkers is a platform connecting students with qualified private tutors. Parents and high school and university students can search and book qualified tutors based on preferences of prices, rating and location, while tutors can access a network of prospective students and manage bookings online. Utilizing the on-demand economy, the Lebanon-based startup provides tutoring services across an array of courses as well as standardized tests (SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT, etc).

From having launched with one university, to their current 11 network of universities, in this episode of #EntMETalks, CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses how the platform has grown and where it wants to head next, how it utilizes adaptive learning for teaching and learning approaches, as well as handling the hurdles of building a tech startup in Lebanon. On the startup's USP, Nakad says, "We're not only connecting students and tutors, but we're also investing on our top tutors."

Related: Road Warrior: UAE Startup Teach Me Now Wins Hong Kong Pitching Contest

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Entrepreneur's Wishlist: Changes We'd Like To See In The MENA Startup Ecosystem

Entrepreneurs

4 Business Lessons for Millennial Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Superheroes Are Fun in the Movies But a Myth in the Workplace