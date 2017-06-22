My Queue

Wearables

This Crowdfunded 18 Pocket Multi-Utility Jacket Will Change How You Travel

This Crowdfunded 18 Pocket Multi-Utility Jacket Will Change How You Travel
Image credit: Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Want best travel clothing for yourself? The answer to happy travelling is travel friendly clothes which don’t wrinkle and gets rolled up easily in the luggage. Let’s get things straight that travelling can get tougher than normal life.

The travel jacket is one of the India's Most Crowd funded Jacket with Four successful crowdfunding campaigns which have raised around 4 million INR with more than 2500 pre-orders on Fueladream, a premier crowdfunding platform.

To help people with travelling smart, "Versatyl, World’s first multi utility travel jacket with 18 pockets and 29 features was recently launched for worldwide customers on world's biggest crowd funding platform IndieGoGo and campaign is going at a good rate with people backing the project from all over the world.

This Made in India jacket is a major innovation in travel jackets that can revolutionize travel. It is made from a wrinkle-free and water resistant material which clearly adds up the convenience factor while travelling. The in-built satchel folds into itself and can be carried around like a sling bag for everyday use or while trekking.

The idea for Versatyl jacket came when Saneen Javali, Founder, (Ex-IBM Engineer and now one of the Founder, Managing Director and Chief Designer at Emirate Fashions Pvt. Ltd) was looking for something unique to make at a breakthrough price.

Most travel jackets he noticed were overpriced and this made him to design the Versatyl. Saneen’s vision is to make it the accepted standard in travel jacket category be it on an aircraft travel, boat, bike, trekking or for everyday use.

The innovative jacket has some incredible features like Pocket for your Ipad or tab, two napoleon chest pockets, earphone loops, mini torch holder, portable charger pouch, Microfibre cloth to wipe your sunglasses, In-built satchel, Reflectors, retractable gloves, side vent and compact camera pouch to name a few. Versatyl Travel Jacket is available on their website and amazon.in for Indian consumers.

Versatyl's second design is a 100 percent Waterproof Bomber Jacket with 20 Pockets and 32 Features. Right now this bomber jacket has managed to raise 0.4 million INR on Fueladream.com which made the campaign reach their target goal in just few days.

Not only does the bomber jacket allow you to carry your world with you, it also folds into its own pouch with a drawstring closure. Also when you aren’t carrying the jacket in its own bag, it can be used to store anything from a book to a magazine to a Kindle! 

With more and more unique products the in pipeline, the creator of Versatyl, Saneen Javali is on a verge to break another record with his next launch on 23rd of June 2017, which is called “FEATHER”: World's lightest Multi Utility Jacket" which weighs just 179 gms and their yet to be launched World's first multi utility jacket with air conditioning, this Indian company will surely make India proud with their Unique and Innovative Jackets. 

