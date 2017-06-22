My Queue

Augmented Reality

Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level

The developer jumps on Goombas and over gaps in this cool demo.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Microsoft's HoloLens technology, one of the major augmented reality headsets set for release in the next few years, could really shake up how we work and consume media.

Related: How This Augmented-Reality Company Hopes to Compete With Microsoft and Google

The technology giant sent HoloLens kits to developers, and one creative individual named Abhishek Singh decided to make a demo showing what it'd be like to play the iconic first level of Super Mario Bros. in augmented reality.

Check out the video above captured from his headset as well as another camera filming him as he makes his way through a real park.

