My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pharmaceuticals

What Today's Entrepreneurs Can Learn from the Founder of World's Sixth Largest Pharma Company

This teacher-turned-entrepreneur turned an INR 5,000 investment into a billion dollar entity
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Today's Entrepreneurs Can Learn from the Founder of World's Sixth Largest Pharma Company
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pharma pioneer and Lupin founder Dr. Desh Bandhu Gupta passed away on 26 June in Mumbai. The 79-year-old visionary, who founded Lupin in 1968, was one of the founding pillars of India's drugs and pharmaceutical industry and turned a mere INR 5000 investment into a billion dollar company.

Today, Lupin is the sixth largest generic drugs maker by market capitalization in the world. But all of this success did not come easily to the teacher-turned-entrepreneur, who dedicated his life to bringing medication to those who needed it the most.

Here are few lessons today's entrepreneurs can learn from the charismatic business leader:

Taking the Hard Way

Lupin was known as a local drug maker at the time it started and the Indian market was dominated by big corporations. Doctors, too, were skeptical about the quality of medicines made by local companies. But Gupta was determined to create drugs for life-threatening infectious diseases at an affordable price.

"The struggles that companies like Lupin went through, helped us learn. I think the industry has high standards of corporate governance because of leaders like Gupta, who worked really hard to put them up," said Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of rival Sun Pharma. "We take a lot of things for granted. He had to work hard to achieve these," he added.

Expansion and Diversification Are Key to Growth

A business cannot flourish unless it spreads its wings. Gupta did not want the company's products to be limited to the domestic market only and pushed for acquisitions and mergers with foreign partners. For him, it was about bringing the best solution in form of the best product.

Lupin was the first Indian generic drug maker to enter Japan, by acquiring drugmaker Kyowa in 2007. It was also the first to tap the branded generic segment in the US in 2004. Today, it has a hold in over 40 countries with major inroads in the US, Japan, and South Africa.

And, although, Lupin gained much of its wealth by becoming one of the world's largest manufacturers of tuberculosis drugs, it did not want to restrict itself to one domain. Along with expanding to foreign markets, it diversified into manufacturing generic drugs sensing the need of the market.

Always Keeping Stock of Your Business

While Gupta may have handed over formal designations to his heirs in his later years, he never stopped visiting the company's facilities and overseeing the company he built from scratch. Entrepreneurs in today's age depend heavily on technology to take stock of their company, but regular field inspections cannot be fully done away with.

Obstacles Are Challenge, One Cannot Give Up

A business is no challenge if obstacles don't come by. Lupin, too, had its share of challenges when diversification into real estate didn't work and the company was riddled with bad debt. At one point, most of its stock was associated with tainted stockbroker Ketan Parekh, making investors worried.

Gupta did not bulge under pressure and took smart decisions at the right moment. He decided to professionalize the company and brought on board Kamal Sharma as MD in 2003 with the objective to reinvent and take on peers like Ranbaxy and Dr. Reddy's who were rapidly expanding in foreign markets.

Giving Back to the Community

Entrepreneurs very often forget one important thing, humility. Giving back to the community encompasses a big part of that. Gupta's vision to sell drugs for life-threatening drugs in itself was visionary, but, he later also set up Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF) in 1988 to eradicate poverty by encouraging sustainable development at the grass root level in rural India.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pharmaceuticals

Building A Conducive E-Pharmacy Business Environment

IoT

How IoT is Transforming the Pharmaceutical Industry?

Finance

This CEO Upholds the Changing Face of the Indian Financial Market