A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)

Look how far we've come.

June 29, 2017 1 min read

As Apple celebrates the iPhone’s 10th anniversary this week, it’s hard to believe how firmly entrenched the device has become in our everyday lives.

When it was first introduced, the device was only equipped with 4GB of storage space and only supported AT&T Wireless's network. As time went on, a veritable ecosystem grew up around it from the app store, to Siri to advanced camera and biometric technology.

Read on to learn more about how the iPhone has grown and changed over the past 10 years in this infographic from signal boosting platform SureCall.