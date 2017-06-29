My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)

Look how far we've come.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Decade of iPhone Evolution (Infographic)
Image credit: David Paul Morris | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

As Apple celebrates the iPhone’s 10th anniversary this week, it’s hard to believe how firmly entrenched the device has become in our everyday lives.

When it was first introduced, the device was only equipped with 4GB of storage space and only supported AT&T Wireless's network. As time went on, a veritable ecosystem grew up around it from the app store, to Siri to advanced camera and biometric technology.

Related: What the Creation of Apple's iPhone Teaches Us About Innovation

Read on to learn more about how the iPhone has grown and changed over the past 10 years in this infographic from signal boosting platform SureCall.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Says It Does Not Want to be an 'Elitist' Company as iPhone Prices Continue to Rise

Apple

Rumor: Apple AirPods 2, AirPower, New iPads to Arrive March 29

Apple

Apple's Group FaceTime Is 'Unavailable' After Eavesdropping Bug Appears