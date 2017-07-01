My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Davidoff

The Executive Selection: Davidoff
Image credit: Davidoff
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crafted by perfumers Olivier Cresp and Jacques Huclier, the House of Davidoff has released Davidoff Horizon Extreme. Available as an EDP concentration, it combines grapefruit, rosemary and ginger as its top notes, with cedarwood, leather and nutmeg at its heart, and sandalwood and amber as its base notes. Apply this woody scent sparingly: eau de parfum has a higher concentration of the natural essences used in fragrance compositions, meaning that it boasts a 10-hour staying power.

Related: The Executive Selection: Valentino

