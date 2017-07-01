The Executive Selection: Davidoff

July 1, 2017 1 min read

Crafted by perfumers Olivier Cresp and Jacques Huclier, the House of Davidoff has released Davidoff Horizon Extreme. Available as an EDP concentration, it combines grapefruit, rosemary and ginger as its top notes, with cedarwood, leather and nutmeg at its heart, and sandalwood and amber as its base notes. Apply this woody scent sparingly: eau de parfum has a higher concentration of the natural essences used in fragrance compositions, meaning that it boasts a 10-hour staying power.

