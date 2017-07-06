Entrepreneur.com Launches Facebook Live Series to Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level

In this free new series called 'Tough Love Tuesday,' a special team of experts will help make your side hustle ridiculously successful.

In "Tough Love Tuesday," our first-ever summer success series, we're connecting side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from amazing experts.

Got a side hustle? You’re in good company. Studies have found that nearly a third of all workers have a side job or passion project they work on outside of their full time jobs. That’s no easy feat -- and a lonely one. But we’re here to help.

This July 11, we kick off Tough Love Tuesday, a weekly Facebook Live series connecting side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from amazing experts. They’ll provide tips on how to take your side hustle to the next level, grow your customer base and monetize, monetize, monetize -- all for free.

Hosted by Entrepreneur’s Andrea Huspeni and marketing expert and entrepreneur Chris Winfield, the six-week series will help you boost your business without investing too much money or time. The carefully selected topics include:

Productivity: Strategies to make the most of every spare minute

Sales: Finding -- and keeping -- your customers

Reach: Growing an email list you can sell against

Awareness: Develop a Facebook ad strategy that gets results

Visibility: Quick tips to make SEO work for you

Connections: Building a social media community that’s engaged and inspired

The one-of-a-kind line up features sought-after coaches who have built seven-figure firms. Each Tuesday at 1 pm ET, they will be delivering their top secrets.

The roster includes:

Adrienne Dorison: Business consultant and marketing strategist who helps entrepreneurs create more profitable businesses in way less time.

Scott Oldford: Results-driven and growth-focused marketer who has helped generate millions of dollars for entrepreneurs using proven marketing funnels.

Derek Halpern: Email list building expert with a deep understanding of consumer psychology, who has more than 200,000 people on his own list.

Amanda Bond: Known as "The Ad Strategist", her simple step-by-step approach to create winning Facebook ads generates millions for entrepreneurs, authors and companies.

Melyssa Griffin: Online marketing expert and growth hacker who can exponentially grow social media followers and leverage your community.

Neil Patel: Leading SEO expert with deep experience in audience growth.

Every week, we will bring you a:

Facebook Live (Tuesdays at 1 pm ET)

Opportunity to get your questions answered

Recap article with the video and advice

Experts sharing their advice on Instagram and Snapchat

As a side hustler myself -- founder of dog owner website This Dog’s Life -- I will be discussing my struggles working on my site, while also balancing a full-time job at Entrepreneur.com. You’ll see the hurdles I run into, the wins and losses, and we’ll all move forward together.

