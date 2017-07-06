My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Side Hustle

Entrepreneur.com Launches Facebook Live Series to Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level

In this free new series called 'Tough Love Tuesday,' a special team of experts will help make your side hustle ridiculously successful.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur.com Launches Facebook Live Series to Take Your Side Hustle to the Next Level
Image credit: Conrad Martin
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," our first-ever summer success series, we’re connecting side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from amazing experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

Got a side hustle? You’re in good company. Studies have found that nearly a third of all workers have a side job or passion project they work on outside of their full time jobs. That’s no easy feat -- and a lonely one. But we’re here to help.

Related: 5 Fresh Ways Side Hustlers Can Stay Focused and Productive

This July 11, we kick off Tough Love Tuesday, a weekly Facebook Live series connecting side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from amazing experts. They’ll provide tips on how to take your side hustle to the next level, grow your customer base and monetize, monetize, monetize -- all for free.

Hosted by Entrepreneur’s Andrea Huspeni and marketing expert and entrepreneur Chris Winfield, the six-week series will help you boost your business without investing too much money or time. The carefully selected topics include:

  • Productivity: Strategies to make the most of every spare minute
  • Sales: Finding -- and keeping -- your customers
  • Reach: Growing an email list you can sell against
  • Awareness: Develop a Facebook ad strategy that gets results
  • Visibility: Quick tips to make SEO work for you
  • Connections: Building a social media community that’s engaged and inspired

The one-of-a-kind line up features sought-after coaches who have built seven-figure firms. Each Tuesday at 1 pm ET, they will be delivering their top secrets. 

Related: 50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

The roster includes:

Adrienne Dorison: Business consultant and marketing strategist who helps entrepreneurs create more profitable businesses in way less time.
Scott Oldford: Results-driven and growth-focused marketer who has helped generate millions of dollars for entrepreneurs using proven marketing funnels.
Derek Halpern: Email list building expert with a deep understanding of consumer psychology, who has more than 200,000 people on his own list.
Amanda Bond: Known as "The Ad Strategist", her simple step-by-step approach to create winning Facebook ads generates millions for entrepreneurs, authors and companies.
Melyssa Griffin: Online marketing expert and growth hacker who can exponentially grow social media followers and leverage your community.
Neil Patel: Leading SEO expert with deep experience in audience growth.

Every week, we will bring you a:

  • Facebook Live (Tuesdays at 1 pm ET)
  • Opportunity to get your questions answered
  • Recap article with the video and advice
  • Experts sharing their advice on Instagram and Snapchat

As a side hustler myself -- founder of dog owner website This Dog’s Life -- I will be discussing my struggles working on my site, while also balancing a full-time job at Entrepreneur.com. You’ll see the hurdles I run into, the wins and losses, and we’ll all move forward together.  

Sign up to our email list to be alerted about the next Facebook Live.


 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

Side Hustle

5 Ways to Make a Steady Freelance Income

Side Hustle

7 Lucrative Side Hustles