My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infrastructure

How these Two Brothers Re-built the Success of their Family Business

Today the company has the highest profitability margin of over 18 per cent
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How these Two Brothers Re-built the Success of their Family Business
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

F or these brothers, their true calling was forever into their family business. While elder brother Chetan did Bachelors in Petrochemical Engineering from Pune University, and later an MBA from Boston College, Rishi went to Boston University for his Bachelors in Science and Business Administration. But they both came back to join their family business of manufacturing ceramic tiles, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, and help their father grow it further. Chetan took a dive into marketing and operational management of the business, but when Rishi had come back in 2000, the IT revolution in India had just started.

Rishi said, “I started an online platform Floortoroof.com to aggregate manufacturers and dealers into building materials all over the country and serve it as an online marketplace. But it was not the right time for it and we had to shut it down after two years.”

Soon, they travelled with their father to China and found that they could import and sell vitrified tiles into India. They started selling these in India from 2003 and soon saw the volume rising, so much that they also set up a plant for vitrified tiles in India. Chetan said, “In our business, the closer our production facilities are to the market, the lower are our costs of delivering it to the end consumer. We saw high growth potential in tier-II and tier-III cities and so started expanding our reach everywhere.”

Chetan recalled that their first acquisition of a manufacturing plant was in Gujarat and that contributed greatly to their learning experience. Now, they are planning an expansion of their Rajasthan plant in September. Chetan added that the company has partnered with smaller manufacturers to grow their reach in local markets. While this is definitely a high, a certain friction was felt when some of these partners used to question on the profit sharing pattern. This, Chetan was soon to allay, when he would showcase the advantages of branding, market presence, leadership and volumes of growth an association with Kajaria would usher to these partners.

On the other hand, Rishi recounted that after the e-commerce fiasco, he was quick to leapfrog into the family business and successfully transformed the day-day business with the introduction of SAP and other IT integration within the company. Incidentally, with about Rs 2,800 crore revenues, around Rs 200 crore profit after tax and a debt free balance sheet, Kajaria is touching the sky and is the topmost company in India in tiles manufacturing with the highest profitability margin of over 18 per cent.

(This article was first published in the June issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet The Futuristic Developer Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

Sports

5 Actions Government Must Take to Promote Sports Entrepreneurship in India

Gaming

5 Reasons to Invest in the Online Poker Gaming Industry