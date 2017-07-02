My Queue

Startups

Startup ThroughPut Wants To Automate Supply Chain Functions With Its AI Platform

Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in November 2015, ThroughPut automates problem discovery in supply chain, powered by an AI platform. Its algorithm automates data collection, highlights unpredictable areas in a business’ supply chain operations, identify highest opportunities to reduce costs, and suggests actionable insights for recommendation, aiming to improve profits in real-time.

In this episode of #EntETalks, Khizer Hayat, CTO and co-founder talks about how the startup stands out by seeing the gap from traditional processes to automating it through its SaaS platform, its business verticals, and his outlook to failure as an avenue for an outcome. Hayat also explains their pitch to investors of how its system can be beneficial for supply chain professionals. On the startup’s mission, Hayat says it’s “supply chain with zero downtime.”

