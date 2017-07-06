Why Digital Marketing Is Important For Your Start-Up

Design your website in a mobile-friendly format and formulate a strategy that will help you reach out to your customers on their handhelds

Running your own start-up is no small feat. There are a million things that need your attention. From managing the product, to payments, to recourses, to logistics — everything requires an eye for detail.

Most entrepreneurs in their early days ignore marketing as it looks like an out-of-budget spend and is considered as a liability.

However, if done in the right way, digital marketing can be a huge boon for your start-up and will give you consumer insights to grow and accelerate your business. Here’s a list of five things to do to market your start-up.

Be Mobile-ready

In the digital landscape, it is of utmost importance that you are mobile-ready. Not only do you need to design a website in a mobile-friendly format, but also ensure that you need to think of a strategy that helps you reach out to your customers on their handheld devices. Studies suggest that mobile search has surpassed desktop search and it would be a logical move to ensure that mobile is an integral part of the overall marketing strategy. Put new processes and systems in place to interact with consumers more effectively on their mobile devices.

Content is King

Content without doubt is king — a statement that all of us have heard and which can make a brand win or lose. The right content gets the consumer to engage and relate to the brand. Content is the pillar in which all your communication efforts stand. For an entrepreneur, it is imperative to ensure that the right efforts are made in the direction of content as it will help you witness a spike in web traffic and generate leads.

SEO is a Long-term Investment

SEO is not a short-term project, do not engage in it once your website is ready and then forget about it. Google, on a regular basis, announces updates and your website needs to be compliant based on those updates. Consumers use the internet to get information on almost everything. To make sure your business catches their eye when the need arises is of utmost importance. Hence look at SEO with a long term objective.

There is More to Digital than Social Media

Digital marketing is not just about social media. There is a lot more to it. It is important that start-ups quickly adapt to these changes before turning into fossils. The world of digital comprises content marketing, bookmarking, videos, SEM, geo targeting and a lot more. As a start up you must only invest in tools and platforms that make business sense. As Scott David Cook says, “A brand is no longer what we tell consumers, it is what consumers tell each other.”

Digital Marketing When Done Right Can Create a Big Impact in a Long-term

A thumb rule that every entrepreneur must remember is that there are no short term gratifications. And that you need to constantly optimize your content it is both an art and science. Ensure that you have proper Call to Action attached with your content and do not expect results overnight.

Conclusion

Technology is evolving and the digital marketing landscape is ever evolving. If you are an early stage startup remember that creating content and brand building should go hand in hand with building and packaging the product. This is imperative as there might be instance where the customer experiences the brand first on the internet.