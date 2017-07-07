My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

"India-Israel Innovation Bridge" Launches

The Israel Innovation Authority and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry Join Startup Ecosystems of India and Israel
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
"India-Israel Innovation Bridge" Launches
Image credit: Startup India
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jerusalem, July 8th, 2017 - Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, along with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, this week launched a bilateral innovation challenge calling on Israeli and Indian startups to combine forces to develop solutions to some of the world’s most critical challenges in agriculture, water and digital health. The challenge will be hosted on the new India-Israel Innovation Bridge, an online platform to facilitate bilateral collaboration between Israeli and Indian startups, techhubs, corporations and other key innovation ecosystem players.  

 

The initiative aims at leveraging Israel’s strengths in technology, with Indian market access to develop technology solutions for the world’s most critical challenges. As part of the challenge, a joint panel of judges will select entrepreneurs from India and Israel who will get the opportunity to further develop their solutions through a uniqueprogram managed by Invest India and Israel Innovation Authority,.The selected startups from both countries will have the opportunity to interact with end users, investors, corporations and other potential partners in India and Israel.

 

The Innovation Bridge will promote knowledge-exchange by providing comprehensive guides and toolkits to help startups explore expansion opportunities.

 

The India–Israel Innovation Bridge is a joint initiative of the Israel Innovation Authority and the I Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India to bring together the startup ecosystems of India and Israel.iCreate (Ahmedabad, India), T-Hub (Hyderabad, India), Pears Program have already committed to the startups that will be chosen at the innovation challenge, to be joined by Israeli and Indian corporate partners. 

 

The platform can be accessed via: www.startupindia.gov.in

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

The Entrepreneur Behind Popchips Hopes to Have Another Hit With Rice Made From Vegetables

Innovation

Cross Boundary Teaming Is Vital For Innovation

Innovation

Why You're Probably Failing at 'Innovation'