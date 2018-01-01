Innovation

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)

Patents go hand in hand with innovation, and compared to other tech industry heavyweights, Samsung came out on top.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
MedMen's Adam Bierman wants to build the Apple Store of weed.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
The entrepreneur behind Hail Merry thought the brand had stopped growing, but then she made some big changes.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Building a successful innovation hub starts with a shift in mindset.
Robert Vis | 5 min read
Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
Tanner Simkins | 5 min read
She's CEO of a billion-dollar brand, but she's always looking to invent the next big thing.
Liz Brody | 8 min read
Big corporations are starting to think like disruptors, adopting 'codeless integration' processes.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
What you need is a 'chaos pilot' on board at your company. If you don't have one, think about adding one.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Start with diversity and inclusion in mind.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
These companies have been named the inaugural class of PepsiCo's Nutrition Greenhouse Program in North America.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
