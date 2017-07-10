Leveraging The Law Of Attraction To Win New Clients

July 10, 2017 5 min read

A highly profitable business with year-on-year revenue growth, an impressive list of high value clients, and an exceptional brand that attracts a continual stream of new opportunities– this is a dream business enterprise that so many aspire to, but only few achieve… why?

Is it actually possible to build a business like this? If we look to the many talented entrepreneurs who started out on shoe string budget and went on to build global business empires, then the answer is a resounding yes.

So, what key element separate those that achieve this level of success and those that don’t?

I think the answer can be found in the law of attraction.

One of my favorite mentors Jim Rohn once said: “Success isn’t something you pursue, it’s something you attract,” and this appears to be self-evident when you look at successful entrepreneurs all over the world.

Successful entrepreneurs aren’t cold calling hundreds of people begging them to buy their products or services. Nor are they engaged in high pressure sales tactics or interruptive advertising, yet they have hundreds, thousands, or even millions of customers lining up to use their products or services. We only need to think of people like Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, and Bill Gates, to name a few.

Well, you might say, these people just got lucky. They were just in the right place at the right time. But how exactly do you position yourself to be in the right place at the right time?

Through the law of attraction.

Put simply, the law of attraction means you will attract what you focus upon.

In business, there are four steps we can follow to leverage the law of attraction.

1. Know who you want to attract

The first step is to have a crystal-clear idea of who you want to attract into your business. For example, it could be attracting lucrative new clients, reputable business partners or talented new team members into your business. Let’s take a look at attracting new clients as an example. If your business is looking to attract new clients who are entrepreneurs, you will need to know more than some simple demographics such as their age, location or industry.

You will need to get an in-depth understanding of their wants, their needs, their interests and their challenges. The clearer your picture is of precisely who you want to attract, the easier it will be for you to identify where those people are, and when they present themselves (also known as, “being in the right place and right time”).

2. Be who you want to attract

The second step is a somewhat counterintuitive, and because of this it usually is where most people give up, however they do so at great loss because actually being the person you want to attract opens new levels of insight and understanding. Let’s take the entrepreneur example again – your business is looking to attract passionate, proactive entrepreneurs who desire to build disruptive, game changing businesses. Being the person you want to attract (i.e. the passionate entrepreneur) will enable you to gain first hand, personal, in-depth insight into the wants, needs, interests and challenges of entrepreneurs on an emotional, as well as intellectual level.

3. Share with who you want to attract

Once you have a clear understanding of who you want to attract, and you’ve gained an in-depth understanding of their wants, needs, interests and challenges by actually embodying that person yourself, you’re now able to combine this understanding and insight with your talents to create something innovative and outstanding. It might be a product or a service, as long as it’s something that helps the people you want to attract. The next step is to share that creation with them!

Share a piece or a part of what you’ve created. Educate, showcase and demonstrate what you’ve created. Tell a story about how it can help them and add value. Sharing what you have created shows the people who you want to attract that you not only have a deep understanding about them, but in fact that you are one of them. And that’s the secret why step two is so important– we attract what we are.

4. Partner with who you want to attract

The final step is to form mutually beneficial relationships or partnerships with the people who you are now attracting into your business. Using our example, it means partnering with new potential clients who are entrepreneurs. They see that you understand them and are in-fact an entrepreneur yourself, which naturally attracts them to you, because you’re attracting what you are. The more people you attract, the more partnerships you can form and this begins an upward cycle of attraction and partnering which can propel you and your business to new levels of success you previously thought unattainable.

Most unsuccessful businesses focused on selling alone, skip the first three steps and jump straight into the final step of trying to win a new client. In sales and marketing, we have terminology for this, such as “client-conversion,” and “closing the sale,” however, in reality, we’re not closing or converting anything. The person we’re looking to form a relationship with is choosing to engage with us, because we’ve attracted them. The more attracted they are to us or our business, the more likely they will be to partner with us and become a client.

Forming relationships with new clients becomes an almost impossible “hit-and-miss” task unless you know who you want to attract, become who you want to attract, share with who you want to attract and finally partner with who you want to attract.

