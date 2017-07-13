Kuwait Accelerator Savour Wants To Help MENA's Food Startups

July 13, 2017 2 min read

Got an idea for a F&B startup? MENA ‘treps, here’s your chance- kicking off in Kuwait is Savour, an accelerator welcoming new MENA businesses to its first program in October this year. Curated by Creative Startups, a US-based accelerator helping startups scale globally, Savour aims to support startups in the food sector to bring their products and services to the market. Selected early-stage startups would receive a capital investment of up to US$100,000, as well as a co-working space, access to a network of mentors for guidance on their business models, marketing and operations, and investment pitches.

The eight-week program welcomes all nationalities to apply, and even offers to take the costs of relocating to Kuwait for non-Kuwaiti startups. Startups based in the region and any businesses from the food supply chain sector, including farming, ag-tech, food distribution, retail, wellness, consumer-packaged goods, food-related apps, and green/clean tech, as well as startups providing B2B services to companies in the food industry can apply. The accelerator is founded by Rashid Sultan, founder and Partner of Messilah Ventures, and Mona Al-Mukhaizeem, co-founder and Managing Partner of Sirdab Lab, a Kuwait-based startup tech incubator. Al Mukhaizeem commented the gap in seed round funds, and how food entrepreneurs remains unsupported, despite being a growing sector, and so with Savour, they hope to fix it.

Applications for its first cohort is now open, with the last date of submission on July 22, 2017. For more information, head to their website.

