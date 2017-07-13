My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Kuwait Accelerator Savour Wants To Help MENA's Food Startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kuwait Accelerator Savour Wants To Help MENA's Food Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Got an idea for a F&B startup? MENA ‘treps, here’s your chance- kicking off in Kuwait is Savour, an accelerator welcoming new MENA businesses to its first program in October this year. Curated by Creative Startups, a US-based accelerator helping startups scale globally, Savour aims to support startups in the food sector to bring their products and services to the market. Selected early-stage startups would receive a capital investment of up to US$100,000, as well as a co-working space, access to a network of mentors for guidance on their business models, marketing and operations, and investment pitches.

Source: Savour

The eight-week program welcomes all nationalities to apply, and even offers to take the costs of relocating to Kuwait for non-Kuwaiti startups. Startups based in the region and any businesses from the food supply chain sector, including farming, ag-tech, food distribution, retail, wellness, consumer-packaged goods, food-related apps, and green/clean tech, as well as startups providing B2B services to companies in the food industry can apply. The accelerator is founded by Rashid Sultan, founder and Partner of Messilah Ventures, and Mona Al-Mukhaizeem, co-founder and Managing Partner of Sirdab Lab, a Kuwait-based startup tech incubator.  Al Mukhaizeem commented the gap in seed round funds, and how food entrepreneurs remains unsupported, despite being a growing sector, and so with Savour, they hope to fix it.

Applications for its first cohort is now open, with the last date of submission on July 22, 2017. For more information, head to their website

Related: Kitchen Nation Helps Culinary Startups Scale Independently

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Plug And Play Debuts Travel And Hospitality Accelerator Program In Abu Dhabi

News and Trends

The DNA Testing Company 23andMe Reveals a New Genetic Analysis

News and Trends

Rental Space Startup Blueground Raises $20 Million