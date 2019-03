July 15, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for a really standout pair of sunglasses to don for the long summer ahead? Look no further than the Pantherè de Cartier collection. Developed with the heritage House’ signature craftsmanship techniques, this aviator-shaped, light frame eyewear is the perfect addition to complete your ensemble. Flying high, indeed.

Related: The Executive Selection: OMEGA Sunglasses