Robots

These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage

Japan is planning to use robots to make travel less stressful for people.
These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage
Image credit: jreast.co.jp
  • ---Shares

Travel can be stressful, although if you had help with your luggage and with navigating your way, it might be a little better. Well, life just got easier for travelers in Japan.

Related: This Robot Will Carry Your Stuff and Follow You Everywhere

Last week, East Japan Railways announced the creation of spinoff company JRE Robotics Station. The firm has designed a variety of robots that will help travelers have a seamless experience, where they can do anything from carry heavy luggage to navigate the train station to even clean the station’s floors. The robots can even act as security officers, with the ability to detect shoplifters.

And they’re not only there to help locals -- the robots are programmed to understand a number of languages so they can assist foreign travelers too.

Related: The World's First Robot Police Officer Just Debuted in Dubai

When these robots will actually make their way into train stations throughout Japan is still unknown.

 
 

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Technology Japan Travel Robots
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.