These Robots Help Train Travelers With Their Luggage

Travel can be stressful, although if you had help with your luggage and with navigating your way, it might be a little better. Well, life just got easier for travelers in Japan.
Last week, East Japan Railways announced the creation of spinoff company JRE Robotics Station. The firm has designed a variety of robots that will help travelers have a seamless experience, where they can do anything from carry heavy luggage to navigate the train station to even clean the station’s floors. The robots can even act as security officers, with the ability to detect shoplifters.
And they’re not only there to help locals -- the robots are programmed to understand a number of languages so they can assist foreign travelers too.
When these robots will actually make their way into train stations throughout Japan is still unknown.
