This Robot Will Carry Your Stuff and Follow You Everywhere

Meet Gita, the cargo-carrying robot.

learn more about Rose Leadem

By Rose Leadem

Gita

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Move over, drone makers. This company has created a cargo-carrying robot.

The Italian company behind the Vespa, Piaggio, has recently introduced "Gita," a cargo robot. Designed by Boston-based internal startup Piaggio Fast Forward, its aim is to take the hassle out of lugging heavy items and doing mundane chores such as going to the grocery store.

Related: How Drones Will Change Your Business

Gita is a blue ball-shaped robot that features two wheels, a hard shell and a number of cameras and sensors. A human wears an electronic belt to guide it, but Gita can also roll autonomously in a pre-mapped area. As Gita follows its owner and gains exposure to various environments via its cameras and sensors, it creates a 3-D map of its surroundings using SLAM technology -- Simultaneous Localization and Mapping. The more areas that Gita becomes accustomed to, the better it will be able to navigate on its own.

From going to the airport to grocery shopping, Gita can not only help you transport items but also do smaller, mundane tasks. You can send Gita on missions while you focus on more pressing tasks. Gita is 26 inches in diameter and can carry up to 40 pounds, travel at 22 miles per hour and run for eight hours of continuous use.

Related: This Chinese Robot Parks Your Car for You

In addition, the robot has a feature that lets it park safely outside somewhere, in the event that it's not allowed inside a building. For security purposes, Gita has a fingerprint scanner and a code to both turn it on and open it. "Gita is also covered with cameras and sensors and always knows where it is," Piaggio Fast Forward COO Sasha Hoffman told TechCrunch. "It'd be the dumbest thing in the world to try to steal or break into."

Like many robots today, Gita isn't designed to replace human labor. "The transportation and robotics industries tend to focus on optimizing tasks and displacing labor," said Jeffrey Schnapp, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, in a press release. "We are developing products that augment and extend human capabilities, instead of simply seeking to replace them."
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Related Topics

Productivity Technology Robots Transportation Robotics

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Want to Build a Successful Business? You Have to Ditch the Myth of the Soloprenuer.

Trying to force yourself to go it alone may be what ultimately kills your venture.

By Joshua H. Davidson

By Amanda Breen

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Common Reasons Your Best Employees Have Stopped Performing — And How to Fix It

There are many reasons why an employee's performance may have dropped. As a manager, it's your duty to find out why.

By Chris Kille

Real Estate

Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Location matters the most for more than one reason when it comes to investing in real estate, whether it's a home or an investment property. Here's why.

By Ari Chazanas

Living

I Built a Public Persona Around Positive Thinking, Until the Most Devastating Year of My Life Made Me Rethink Everything. Here's What I Realized.

When we're grieving, it's not always possible to find silver linings, or be "positive" in the traditional sense. But if we are willing to be present, "microjoys" can bring us back to ourselves.

By Frances Dodds