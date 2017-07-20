My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Dubai Chamber's Essa Al Zaabi On Why You Should Launch Your Startup In Dubai

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Given Dubai Chamber's commitment to supporting SMEs and businesses in the UAE, this episode of #EntMETalks sees Essa Al Zaabi, Senior Vice-President, Institutional Support Sector of Dubai Chamber, elaborate on the Chamber's programs to enabling the growth of startups in the UAE. Al Zaabi makes note of three such initiatives, which include Tejar Dubai, a program focusing on Emirati nationals to pursue entrepreneurship, the launch of Dubai Startup Hub as a central space to establish a network consisting of startups, investors and other like-minded individuals, and finally, the Smartpreneur competition to encourage innovative thinking in building up the future of Dubai. His advice to startups and entrepreneurs? "Believe in your idea, believe in what you want to achieve, and believe that it would be something big in the future," Al Zaabi says.

Related: Follow The Leader: H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

All Set For Growth: The E-Commerce Landscape In The Middle East

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Stepping Up: Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Rise Of The Rest: Why Tech Startups No Longer Need To Be In Major Tech Hubs To Succeed