Dubai Chamber's Essa Al Zaabi On Why You Should Launch Your Startup In Dubai

July 20, 2017 1 min read

Given Dubai Chamber's commitment to supporting SMEs and businesses in the UAE, this episode of #EntMETalks sees Essa Al Zaabi, Senior Vice-President, Institutional Support Sector of Dubai Chamber, elaborate on the Chamber's programs to enabling the growth of startups in the UAE. Al Zaabi makes note of three such initiatives, which include Tejar Dubai, a program focusing on Emirati nationals to pursue entrepreneurship, the launch of Dubai Startup Hub as a central space to establish a network consisting of startups, investors and other like-minded individuals, and finally, the Smartpreneur competition to encourage innovative thinking in building up the future of Dubai. His advice to startups and entrepreneurs? "Believe in your idea, believe in what you want to achieve, and believe that it would be something big in the future," Al Zaabi says.

