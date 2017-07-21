My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Inventor, Entrepreneur and Inspiration for the Movie 'Joy' Joy Mangano Shares How to Be Successful

In a recent conversation, Joy Mangano discusses success, creativity, failure and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Inventor, Entrepreneur and Inspiration for the Movie 'Joy' Joy Mangano Shares How to Be Successful
Image credit: Rising Tide Capital | Facebook
2 min read

Entrepreneurship is no walk in the park. And to be successful, look for advice from those around you.  

On July 11, Rising Tide Capital, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering entrepreneurs, met with famous inventor, entrepreneur and TV personality Joy Mangano (the inspiration behind the movie Joy) to discuss the ins and outs of entrepreneurship. As part of RTC’s pitch competition, Start Something Challenge, the nonprofit’s co-founder and CEO Alfa Demmellash and Mangano gave inspiring advice to a group of 200 aspiring entrepreneurs at WeWork’s Fulton St. location in New York City.

Related: 6 Best Business Tips from 6 Top Entrepreneurs

It’s safe to say Mangano knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship. Starting at 00:15:00 in the clip, listen to Mangano share her take on success, creativity, rejection and more.

Some takeaways to consider:

On the importance of pursuing your passion

To Mangano, there’s nothing better in life than doing what you love. “If you have something that comes naturally, and you love doing it and you’re not doing it... Do it.” And what’s the first step? Start small. If you start small, and keep moving forward everyday, there will be a moment when things begin to connect and grow. It’s a journey -- not an overnight process.

On rejecting rejection

Mangano says to never take “no” for an answer. “No is not a no. No means find an alternative,” says Mangano. We live in a world today with an abundant amount of resources and supportive communities, especially for entrepreneurs. With companies like RTC and WeWork, which provide support and mentorship to entrepreneurs, it’s more important than ever to utilize these things.

Related: 5 Ways Criticism and Rejection Builds Your Capacity to Succeed

On maintaining momentum

Whatever you do and whatever stage of business you are in, just keep moving forward, says Mangano. Take advantage of the people and resources around you, utilize new technology and live your passions. “If you’re female, male, young or old, keep moving forward,” Mangano advises the audience. “We need entrepreneurs and we need small businesses.”

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

How to Make Your MVP Truly Cost-Effective

Entrepreneurs

Why Goal-Setting Systems Have to Be Simple

Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs