My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

GST Impact

Why Tax Automation is Critical for Business Success under GST

GST requires a synchronization between tax payer's application, an invoicing software, and the GST system, which without automation would be a rather difficult task
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Tax Automation is Critical for Business Success under GST
Image credit: Shutterstock
CEO, Masters India Private Limited
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the key priorities today is harmonisation of the existing complex, indirect tax system by replacing it with a uniform Goods and Service Tax (GST). GST is meant to simplify the Indian indirect tax regime by replacing a host of taxes by a single unified tax, thereby subsuming central excise, service tax, VAT, entry tax, etc.

Since the entire system of indirect taxation is undergoing a complete make-over, there are a plethora of challenges for its successful implementation and transitional issues will become particularly relevant. For taxpayers, challenges begin with understanding this transitional provisions to redesigning the supply chain and distribution strategy, forming new business policies and framework, studying the impact on cash-flow and profitability and addressing sector specific issues. GST regime necessitates a high level of synchronization between tax payer’s application, i.e. an ERP, an accounting or invoicing software, and the GST system, which without automation would be a rather difficult task. These include item level detail in invoices, maintenance of trail of all amended entries, reconciliation of sales and purchase register between vendors and buyers on a minimum three monthly returns and other events such as auto reversals demand or automation of tax compliance process within any tax entity. If anything is amiss, it will directly impact the business’s compliance rating and act as a deciding factor for the buyers, lenders and insurers, whether to deal with that business or not. Timely tax compliance will be critical for business success and a robust and scalable solution to manage GST compliance.

How Taxpayers Can Utilize GST?

The government has built an intuitive solution, however it does not have reconciliation functionality which will be needed for error free filling of GSTR2 and GSTR1A. It is also not possible to automate the filling process using the official portal. Taxpayers have two options; they can either utilize solution provided by the Government or private entities called GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) and Application Service Provider (ASP) for GST compliance. Such functionality, along with other value added features, will make the process more simpler. Till now, Goods and Services Network (GSTN), a private company set up to provide IT infrastructure to the government, taxpayers and stakeholders for GST implementation have appointed 34 GSPs which will offer support and services in form of GST APIs to help tax payers and businesses in compliance. They are needed to exchange information with GSTN’s servers.

How GST APIs can help the Taxpayers?

Functionalities available through GST APIs includes registration of tax payer and tax consultants, return filling (GSTR1 up to GSTR12), payments, ledger maintenance, etc. Then there are ASPs which are a more generic term for entities building return filling applications. An ASP need not be accredited by GSTN, although it must have a contract with a GSP to access GST APIs. Interestingly, almost all GSPs are also ASPs. In case few GSPs are not ready, their customers can use the (GSTN’s) offline tool to upload invoices. Taxpayers having small number of business to business invoices, like retailers and small traders, can do the data entry on (GSTN) portal itself. Factors such as intuitiveness of reconciliation, validation and tax determination engine, data security, storage and privacy policies etc. should be taken into consideration by taxpayers while choosing the right technology vendor to ensure smooth compliance.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

GST Impact

It's Time for Business Owners to Realise the True Potential of GST

GST Impact

3 Months with GST, Where does India Stand Today?

GST Impact

Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed