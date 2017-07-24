Disruptive Tech Trends in HR Processes in 2017

Sourcing technologies that are more attuned to your business can speed up response to hiring demands

Today, talent is the key driver of business success. Business leaders must act swiftly and creatively to engage people to drive business success. With agile sourcing technologies that are aligned with talent and business strategies, HR processes become more efficient and businesses can respond to rising demands faster and more effectively.

This new age of work will require a new playbook and employers will need the agility and talent to succeed in the reconfigured market.New ways of getting work done are emerging.

With the fusion of technology, HR processes are getting the momentum. Globalization, demographic changes, greater individual choices and the ongoing technological revolution are shaping ‘a new world of work’ where the emphasis is towards employees, who are more connected, who learn new skills to stay relevant and remain employable. In addition, contingent working and virtualized teams are what organizations opting for now.

1. Right Sourcing Technologies to Meet Talent Acquisition Needs

In today’s environment, uncertainty is the only certainty. Market volatility makes it difficult to forecast hiring. Rapid response to changing dynamics requires efficient processes. Sourcing technologies that are more attuned to your business can speed up response to hiring demands. Your sourcing technology strategy can give recruiters the freedom to think differently and leverage technology in innovative ways.

Just as companies expect candidates to be familiar with the technology, candidates expect potential employers to use certain platforms and technologies. Simply put, if your tools are outdated, your company runs the risk of missing out on qualified candidates.The recruitment systems of the organizations are expected to move away from mere applicant tracking to a more inclusive, marketing, brand-building, social process that it is today. Deep incorporation with sourcing tools, analytics and enterprise, and workflow management, will happen through new tools.

2. Increased Employee Engagement

It’s hard to find and even more difficult to keep great talents in the industry which posed a lot of challenge for many companies. Employers are now looking into technology to help out in this department or specifically in workforce training and development. Many employers are exploring ways to provide engagement that cater to a wide variety of employee demographics.

3. Emergence of People Analytics

There has been an enormous stride of disruption that has taken place in the field of people analytics.

Over the years the organizations have advanced from back-office HR data warehouses to analytics and reporting dashboards to predictive models and more.

Corporate companies today have employee-retention predictors embedded in their software. Some can also identify employee job changes that are likely to result in high-performance outcomes, whereas some others recommend which training employees should undertake based on their roles and activities at work.As these embedded models continue to mature, HR departments will need to hire teams that understand them and can apply them effectively.

4. Learning Management Systems will be Reinvented

Legacy learning management systems (LMS) are a thing of the past. What will differentiate the learning organization from the others is the adoption of new ways of learning and growing—video learning being a promising trend. A paradigm shift from Learning Management Systems to Learning Experience Platforms, an engaging learning experience and not just a one-time intervention, will be witnessed. This starts with creating a YouTube like experience for organizational learning and includes features for curation, recommended learning and data-driven recommendations. They are places to go to browse and learn, and not merely to register for courses.

5. Performance Management Revolution

The last few years have seen a flux in performance management paradigms—agile ways of working and team-oriented analysis have been incorporated.The next benefactors of this trend are the new-age technology companies—cloud based team-oriented solutions that are not standalone but effectively communicate with the existing HR solutions. These cloud based tools that connect to the HR or ERP systems enable in easing and efficiently managing various HR functions such as- managing performance by team rather than hierarchy, ability to create and change teams effectively, make goals transparent and easy to track, Have built-in pulse surveys, end-of-period surveys, and ad hoc feedback, integration with employee directories and other HR tools to become part of everyday work and many more.

6. Mobile Tools to Dominate

Today, technology success is defined by the end-user experience. The convergence of mobile computing, video, sensors and artificial intelligence is taking place simultaneously with an intense focus on employee engagement, culture, wellness and productivity.

7. Digitisation

The employee life cycle, which starts from talent forecasting to hiring, will be a lot more effective in a digitized environment. The introduction of a platform/tool to integrate all aspects of hiring (including different assessments for selection) will help understand the skill level of a prospective candidate while providing insights for training and skills development as soon as the candidate is on board. Basically, a single assessment undertaken at the time of selecting a candidate can also be used to analyze skill gaps and help in planning for training post the talent joining the organization!

HR will have to employ analytics to understand the needs of people in a more customized, individual-specific manner, and provide solutions through the use of mobile technology and newer platforms. Employee self- service will be delivered on mobile tools and applications, allowing an increasingly global and mobile workforce to connect and collaborate.