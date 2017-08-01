Follow The Leader: Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Group And Twenty14 Holdings

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff



“Our commitment to effectively invest in our resources to improve, motivate, develop skills and efficiency makes us hands-on, caring professionals who go the extra mile to fulfill our corporate mission and meet high personal standards.”

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in January 2017 at Davos saw the forum launch a South Asian Regional Strategy Group (RSG), an invitation-only flagship group tasked with pushing forward public–private cooperation on a global scale, and one of the members inducted into this body was the UAE’s own Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group and Twenty14 Holdings.

Comprising of senior government officials, business leaders, academics, and other experts from the increasingly influential South Asian region, the RSG is expected to provide strategic guidance on the WEF’s regional agenda, and is the highest-level decision-making body for the WEF’s activities in the region. Ahmed’s inclusion is yet another instance of this entrepreneur’s business acumen standing out from his peers in the region- he has been, after all, spearheading the growth of the well-established LuLu Group into a host of new sectors.

Under his leadership, LuLu Financial Group today is a global non-banking financial institution with 132 branches around the world and over 1,500 employees onboard the enterprise. At the same time, Ahamed is also the managing director of Twenty14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of Lulu Group, which, since its founding in 2014, has managed to acquire more than US$650 million worth of assets worldwide. Besides its first five-star hotel in Dubai managed by the Steigenberger Hotel Group, the projects under its banner include The Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London (the redevelopment of a historic landmark into a luxury boutique hotel), Sheraton Oman in Muscat, as well as hospitality properties in the Indian cities of Cochin and Bengaluru.

And in case you’re wondering what’s fueling the growth of both of these enterprises, the answer can be found in a statement Ahamed has himself put out: “We believe that our continued success can be maintained by encouraging a strong corporate culture based on teamwork, communication, professionalism and business ethics. Our values, vision and mission motivate us to reinforce the foundation of trust, on which we thrive. Our commitment to effectively invest in our resources to improve, motivate, develop skills and efficiency makes us handson, caring professionals who go the extra mile to fulfill our corporate mission and meet high personal standards.”

Related: Yusuffali M.A.: Leaps of Faith, Spirited Strategy, And Steely-Willed Execution Of A Global EMKE LuLu Group Foothold