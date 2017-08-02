My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'

The bill would update the Communications Decency Act to 'ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Silicon Valley: Human Trafficking Bill 'Overly Broad'
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A new Senate bill aims to target sites that facilitate human trafficking, but internet firms like Facebook and Google are concerned they will get swept up in the "overly broad" legislation.

Introduced on Tuesday, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 wants to "ensure justice for victims of sex trafficking and ensure that websites such as Backpage.com, which knowingly facilitate sex trafficking, can be held liable and brought to justice," according to the bill's sponsor, Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican.

The bill, which is backed by 19 other lawmakers from both parties, would update section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to "ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable so that victims can get justice," Portman says.

The bill would be able to seek justice against these websites. Secondly, it would eliminate federal liability protections for websites that "assist, support or facilitate" violations of federal sex trafficking laws. Finally, it would enable state law enforcement officials -- not just the Justice Department -- to take action against individuals and businesses that violate federal sex trafficking laws.

Portman said the bill is the result of a nearly two-year Senate investigation, which found that Backpage, a classified advertisement website, "knowingly facilitated criminal sex trafficking of vulnerable women and young girls and then covered up evidence of these crimes in order to increase its own profits."

Backpage shut down its adult section last month after the Senate report came out. But it said the investigation was primarily intended to intimidate it into going dark. Backpage rival Craigslist shuttered its adult section in 2010, also following government investigations into its role in sex trafficking.

The proposed bill, however, could also affect companies like Facebook and Google, according to Recode, which points out that the proposal is "already drawing opposition from Silicon Valley."

The Internet Association, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying organization that represents the aforementioned tech giants and a number of other internet companies, says the Justice Department "must hold criminal actors and facilitators of human trafficking -- including rogue operators like Backpage.com -- responsible to the fullest extent of the law." However, the proposed bill is "overly broad and will be counterproductive in the fight to combat human trafficking," it says.

The Internet Association argues that it would "create a new wave of frivolous and unpredictable actions against legitimate companies rather than addressing underlying criminal behavior." Further, it "jeopardizes bedrock principles of a free and open internet."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How I Navigate Silicon Valley as a Female Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley

There's a Lot You Can Learn From Silicon Valley, but Don't Imitate It

Silicon Valley

The Majority of Startup Tech Companies Should Not Be in the Bay Area