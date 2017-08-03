My Queue

Ready For Anything

Having Trouble Hiring the Right Employees? Maybe It's Your Tech's Fault.

Companies should depend less on technology and more on human interaction during the hiring process.
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read

Are you having trouble hiring employees? Well, it’s probably your fault.

In today’s world, with the help of technology, it’s become easier than ever to get business done through email or over the internet. While technology has helped make processes more efficient, depending on it too much can have its downsides. Especially when it comes to the hiring process.

A recent report by global staffing and HR services provider Randstad U.S. surveyed 1,200 people 18 and older to uncover the perceptions, attitudes and expectations that job seekers have on the job search process. And while most agree technology is helpful during the process, many are frustrated when too much tech is involved.

From shaking someone’s hand to actually reading through a candidate’s cover letter and resume -- many employers are bypassing important aspects of the hiring process, much to applicants' chagrin. Eighty-two percent of survey participants said they are frustrated with an overly automated job search experience, and 87 percent of respondents said that technology has made the job search more impersonal.

However, that doesn’t mean technology should get the boot from your hiring process. To give candidates the most ideal experience, strike a balance between tech and a human touch. Nearly every survey participant agreed that technology should be used as an “aid” in the hiring process, not replace it.

In the study, respondents identified “the degree of personal, human interaction during the process” and “the recruiter/hiring manager I worked with” as the top two aspects that contributed to a positive experience during their last job search. To the contrary, the top two reasons companies leave negative impressions on job seekers are “the length of the hiring process” and “the communication level throughout the selection process.”

“The findings reinforce what we’ve believed for quite some time, that successful talent acquisition lies at the intersection between technology and human touch,” said Randstad U.S. CEO Linda Galipeau. “If done correctly, the right combination of personal interaction with the power of today’s intelligent machines can create an experience that is inherently more human.”

As an employer, it’s important to not burn bridges or miss opportunities because many of these applicants won’t give you another shot. One-third of candidates who had negative experiences during the job search process will never re-apply to that organization, and will never refer a friend or family member to the company.

