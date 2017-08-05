My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

digital currency

#8 Reasons Why Digital Currency will Beat Conventional Currency

Digital wallets do not use money for trading. Your money remains safe in your wallet.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#8 Reasons Why Digital Currency will Beat Conventional Currency
Image credit: Shutterstock
CEO, SearchTrade
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital currency finds people divided into two opposing thought camps; “the coming of cashless society” and “society without cash is a society without liberty”.

The End of Money is a book that promises to be the harbinger of what it claims, the end of cash, as we know it. The author David Wolman, narrates his journey, how he decided to shun cash for a whole year and spent time interviewing a convicted counterfeiter and alternate currency evangelist, the latest anti-counterfeiting wizardry among other things.

On the other end of the spectrum is Brett Scott, a self-styled “economic activist”, who maintains the importance of cash for a free society.

The relationship between digital currency and cash has been likened to the “oxcart and car”. Here’s why the digital currency will soon overcome the cash and coin system.

Cheaper transactions, cheaper prices: Digital currency transactions usually have a very small fee or nothing at all.

Zero international transfer fees: Say goodbye to international transfers, currency conversion costs. Digital currency transcends boundaries and the Internet is the limit.          

Zero account fees: Bitcoin account wallets can be created free of charge and do not require a minimum investment balance.

On the supply side:

Transparency: Bitcoin, one of the most popular digital currencies, is upfront about the supply of Bitcoins in the world. Central banks on the other hand, have maintained discretion about money supply or how much currency has been issued.

Fixed supply: The supply side of Bitcoin cannot be manipulated unlike central banks, which can print currency at will and manipulate the market.

Speaking of ethics:

Trust: Money invested in banks aren’t simply guarded or saved. They are used as working capital for the bank’s trading activities and in the event of a global economic fallout, such as the one the world experienced in 2008, banks were unable to pay back their customers.

Digital wallets on the other hand do not use money for trading. Your money remains safe in your wallet.

Too big to fail banks: The global recession in 2008 saw US banks responsible for the recession being bailed out by governments at the cost of the ordinary citizen, stating the impact upon the national and global economy. Digital currencies promise to rid the world of unethical lending and borrowing transactions.

Responsible money creation: As opposed to creating interest bearing debt, digital currencies are created as utilities, and not profit making machines, creating money only in order to effect consumption.

Digital currency promises a breath of fresh air and a brand new way of thinking in a world shackled and shaken by traditional banks.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

digital currency

#8 Reasons Why Digital Currency will Beat Conventional Currency

News and Trends

Crypto Fight: Where the Public Loses

Cryptocurrency

Should India Consider a New Regulator/Committee to Regulate Cryptocurrencies?