My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOs

This CEO is Enabling Affordable Home Ownership in India

Mehta has over 25 years of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This CEO is Enabling Affordable Home Ownership in India
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DHFL’s inception about 33 years ago was based on the fundamental necessity to enable people from the lower and middle income (LMI) group to own a home. Even after three decades, DHFL stands strong as one of India’s leading housing finance companies. However, it has navigated tremendous change over the years. Spearheading the company growth strategy is Harshil Mehta, who was appointed as the CEO in January 2015.

Mehta has over 25 years of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. Prior to joining DHFL, he was the MD and CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance, also operated in the same segment. He has also served in companies such as ICICI Bank, Transamerica Commercial Finance and Whirlpool India in the past.

Talking about his future growth strategies, Mehta says, “Our expansion momentum continues as we are planning to reach out to customers in new tier II and III cities and towns to strengthen our distribution capabilities.”

Talking about DHFL, leading financial services provider catering to the LMI segment, Mehta says, “DHFL set a benchmark in the Indian capital market through two public Non convertible debentures (NCD) issuances. I believe, this endeavor has significantly repositioned DHFL’s borrowing portfolio.” DHFL has created history in the Indian capital markets by raising a record Rs 14,000 crore within one month from two public NCD issuances.

Personally, Mehta believes in an open-office culture that makes communication and collaboration much easier. “In the new, rapid-turn world, we need to communicate in ways that can promote greater responsiveness, drive results, and accountability. As one of India’s leading affordable finance companies serving over a million of diverse customers in an accelerating business environment, we believe in the power of collaboration. Collaboration means the ability to work together effectively, within and among teams, to get results, develop products and solutions faster, and drive customer and shareholder value,” shares Mehta. The affordable housing finance industry is at a very exciting stage.

The Government’s policies through several path-breaking initiatives to stimulate demand and supply of affordable homes, has opened up growth opportunities for DHFL. To this Mehta adds, “We believe that DHFL’s rich heritage, a well-defined vision and a wealth of experience in catering to the LMI segment will be the key pillars that will continue to sharpen its competitive advantages.” Mehta has embarked upon several new initiatives across various disciplines which have already started to strengthen the company’s speed of response.

(This article was first published in the July issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOs

The Sorcerer of Smartphones Manu Jain Made India Fall in Love with China's Xiaomi

CEOs

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

CEOs

Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World