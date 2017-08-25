My Queue

Online Marketing

5 Online Marketing Challenges New Businesses Face

Your competition may actually help you.
5 Online Marketing Challenges New Businesses Face
Image credit: Prasit photo | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Zebra Advertisement & 1DollarAd.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is much excitement surrounding a new business, but oftentimes startups aren’t sure how to market themselves correctly online. Below are a handful of tips on how to be successful with your new business when it comes to online marketing.

1. Conversion rates.

New businesses never know how their website is going to convert. By testing multiple aspects, however, a positive turnover can be achieved. Closely monitoring the conversion rates based on the information on your new website can help you be able to study the trends of what is working for your website and what needs improvement. By monitoring these techniques, your business will have a good foundation. 

2. Strategies to use.

Online marketing should first be used on the people most likely to become customers. Everything should be marketed to them first. This is done to build cash for the company. You can accomplish this by using search engines to target people with purchasing intents that are similar to your products or services. Study your very first customers and see what they like. This will give you valuable strategies to build from, even if your customer base changes over time.

3. Scalability.

Your business may have early success in online marketing, and it may not. For this reason, you must know how to grow either way. Knowing how to achieve the next goal is imperative. During the first one to three months of your online marketing campaign, consider your standings with Google searches. Studying your patterns on Google will help you to optimize your content for customers. Cost per acquisition is also an important aspect to consider. Plus, it’s important to have plans for what is next because that will get you ahead of the game. Expand on the Google Display Network and with social media, and take advantage of the data and learnings you made on search.

4. Competitors.

It’s important to understand that there are many competitors in the same market as yours. This is both an advantage and a disadvantage because competitors can help you step up your marketing game. You’re able to learn from those who have been in the business longer than you have. Make sure that you see competitors as a learning experience rather than simply captors of your customers. As a new business, you must closely monitor your marketing techniques and stay focused so that you can consistently improve.

5. Understanding the budget.

To understand this, first you must understand that there is never a budget that is correct from the get-go. Pick goals and ways to manage those goals well. Your budget needs to be just right. In order for this to happen, you’ll need to collect enough data and clicks through the customers coming to your website for your company’s services. Don’t worry about having your budget perfected. You’ll get the hang of it once you get more of a feel for your online marketing strategies.

