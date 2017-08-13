Cityscape Global 2017 In Dubai To Discuss State Of Regional Real Estate Industry

August 13, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cityscape Global, an annual large-scale exhibition and conference on the real estate and property sector held in Dubai, is back for its 16th edition this year on September 11-13, 2017 at Dubai World Trade Center. Considered as the “annual barometer” measuring the trends and growth in the region’s real estate industry, the event caters to a global audience, and highlights developments in architecture and other areas along with investment opportunities in the sector.

This year, Cityscape Global expects to feature over 30 expert speakers, and to host over 1,100 attendees and around 300 exhibitors. The current edition will, for the first time, also see investors keen on the UAE market, be able to make purchases at the show as developers of UAE-based projects will be allowed to make sales on the floor, in accordance with rules and regulations.

The event comprises of the Cityscape Global Conference- a line up of topics and speakers covering the regional real estate development, Cityscape Global Exhibition- a place to find new investment opportunities and network with industry professionals, Cityscape Awards for emerging markets recognizing excellence in real estate development and architecture, and a space for exhibitors to engage with the audience through the Cityscape Talks.

Of these, the Cityscape Conference, taking place on September 10 at The Conrad, Dubai and is by invitation only, will center around three key themes: market overview, architecture, and real estate brokers, with sessions comprising of keynotes, reports analysis, panel discussions and case studies. Topics such as Dubai’s Blockchain strategy, and healthcare as a real estate asset are a few up for discussion.

A few speakers expected to share their knowledge at the conference are H.E. Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO, Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Dubai Land Department, H.E. Wesam Al Abbas Lootah, CEO, Smart Dubai, and John Achari, Vice President and Director - Master Planning and Architecture, Parsons, among others. Organized by Informa Exhibitions, Dubai World, Nakheel, Al Marjan Island, Binghatti Developers, and others are partners to the real estate industry event.

Related: What You Need To Know When Starting Up A Company In Dubai's Real Estate Space