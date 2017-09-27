3 Landmarks to Watch for on Your Path to a Successful Life

If you're too busy making a living to have a life, you're failing.

September 27, 2017

As a civilization, we are concerned with operating on the notions of successful living, healthy eating, being good to people and other mantras like these. You can search any of these ideologies online and find a plethora of information to guide you on your journey.

It’s one thing to preach ideas like well-being and living an oriented and productive lifestyle, but it’s another thing to actually complete these tasks in your day to day life.

This is where MeiMei Fox can help. MeiMei holds a B.A. and M.A. in Psychology from Stanford University and works to help her clients create a more positive outlook on life. Aside from being a New York Times Bestselling co-author of Fortytude with Sarah Brokaw and Bend, Not Break, with Ping Fu, Ms. Fox has also provided freelance editing services for His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

It seems that most people want to discover the path to a successful life. Not just in one area of business, health, or family -- but in all areas combined. Is it possible to find this holy grail of namaste living, or is it a fairy tale out of reach?

In this article, I will share Ms. Foxs' most productive ideas for creating this lifestyle for yourself. All that is required of you is to put these ideas and suggestions in to action.

1. Find a work-life balance.

In this busy, streamlined internet world, more and more people are concerned with building a business rather than focusing on their life at home. In only concentrating on their business, they have estranged themselves from their home and families, creating a rift in the other half of their existence on this planet.

One of the things they never tell you about climbing the mountain to business success is how you will have to determine what you are willing to sacrifice in order to reach the top of the business mountain.

Are you super-focused? Do you work long hours? If your hours at work are beyond human endurance you may be inadvertently creating a rift in your home life. Many times this is the type of rift in which you will never recover.

But what if I told you, there is a balance in the work/life continuum? That you could be successful AND enjoy the life you’re supposed to be living all at the same time?

MeiMei suggests setting a tight schedule and sticking to it. Allow other people in your family or your life to understand this schedule as well. When it’s 10 a.m. they should know you’ll be working (if this falls under the hours you have set for yourself).

However, when six p.m. comes, it’s up to you to be honest with yourself and turn off work for the day. Sadly, many people are missing out on their personal lives when in fact the simplest thing to do is to set a schedule and stick to it.

2. Realize your purpose.

There’s no worse feeling than getting up in the morning and hating what you do. This is one of the biggest reasons people all over the world are quitting their nine to five day jobs and establishing a business online which suits their passions.

In Arianna Huffington’s book “Thrive,” she explains how success is derived from two key metrics: “money and power.” Ms Huffington emphasizes that the impact of this common, but unhealthy approach is as if someone were sitting on a “two-legged stool.”

Ms Huffington says those who are living their lives this way are, “... determined to never get off that treadmill, despite the cost in terms of their well-being, relationships, and happiness.”

Sometimes you feel stuck where you are. One of the many paths to finding a successful life is to understand what your passion is and what you were made for on this earth. When you realize this fact about yourself, you don’t feel “stuck” anymore.

MeiMei Fox explains when you can understand this about yourself, you immediately become happier and have a sense of drive about you. Your mind is a finicky thing, and when compelled to do something it hates, it brings out the negativity all around you.

Create a positive mind frame by asking yourself one question: Do I like doing what I’m doing now?

If your answer is “NO,” re-discover yourself by understanding what your goals, passions, and love are for. Not only will this redirect your mentality towards a positive attitude, it will also affect those people around you positively too.

3. Love is a verb.

Remember the song that says, “What the world needs now, is love, sweet love?” While I’m not talking about growing your beard and putting flowers in your hair, I do want to talk about the positive psychological effects which love has in your overall lifestyle.

Authors of “A General Theory of Love,” Thomas Lewis, MD, Fari Amini, MD and Richard Lannon, MD, say this: "Our nervous systems are not separate or self-contained; beginning in earliest childhood, the areas of our brain identified as the limbic system (hippocampus, amygdala, anterior thalamic nuclei, and limbic cortex) is affected by those closest to us (limbic resonance) and synchronizes with them (limbic regulation) in a way that has profound implications for personality and lifelong emotional health."

Essentially love works wonders for our mental health. In surrounding yourself with those who love you, and feeling love for others can combat feelings of stress, anxiety, depression, and other negative impulses the brain fights against when you’re living a hectic lifestyle.

MeiMei creates a passionate voice with her clients with the use of love for others. It is a way of life and a positive outlook. While you might not go hug every stranger you see on the sidewalk, you harbor no “ill will” towards them for no reason.

Living a lifestyle of love means you offer four elements to those around you; well-being, wisdom, positive intuition, and giving back to others. As a motivated and ambitious person and entrepreneur, you are probably used to the back and forth chaos in which the internet business entails.

Don’t let hard feelings drive your actions. Allow a more gentle approach with your life and love and you will be around a lot longer to enjoy it.

Conclusion

Everyone wants the best of both worlds. As you read this you may be nodding your head in agreement; I can have both. The best part about this is, yes, you can have the best of both worlds.

The path to finding a successful life according to MeiMei Fox is understanding a lot about yourself personally. How do you feel about your intuitions and where they are leading you? How are these reactions affecting your daily routine?

In the end, when you adhere to these tips consistently, you will soon find the path to a successful life isn’t that far off after all.