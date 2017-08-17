This Duo is Dripping In Flavoured Sweetness

The commitment and passion has driven them to a stance where they are entrepreneurs by choice and not by profession

A one of its kind innovation in India, DR. SAI ASLESH.T AND DR. LAKSHMI RAJ came up with the idea of serving the mob with pure milk ice-creams only out of love and passion. The commitment and passion has driven them to a stance where they are entrepreneurs by choice and not by profession, helping them setup their dream venture, “Stoned Monkey.”

Dr. Sai Aslesh and Dr. Lakshmi Raj proudly proclaim that they prepare exquisite stone beaten sundaes by using their own premium quality ice-creams along with high quality add ons. Stoned Monkey is a popular, growing brand because of our innovative concepts, flavours and the research team that keeps working to create magic on the stone without compromising on the quality.

Ice-cream Ingredients

While building up the brand, competition has always been an integral part in market. Competitors with similar ideas setups are all the ore very competitive in nature. Dr. Sai and Dr. Lakshmi Raj tend to serve the exquisite stone beaten sundaes with the highest quality ice cream blends, hand crafted waffle bowls, contemporary flavors along with excellent customer satisfaction. From “Reloaded Nachos” to Classic Chocolate Fondue”, Stoned Monkey works on the principle of providing absolute quality to their consumers, keeping aside the pricing point and other valuables. The USP of their brand is that their ice-cream is made of pure milk as they don’t make use of too many additives. All the flavours are freshly prepared in front of the customer, adding all fresh fruits and assortments right in front of the customers. All their assortments and dry fruits are also of high quality.

Melted Assortment

Having started the venture in 2015, Stoned Monkey is now planning to spread their wings across India by December 2018. Stoned Money as a brand is growing because of the innovative concept which they have devised into the market. Along with this innovative mindset, Dr. Sai is also planning to establish “Central Kitchen” across all Indian metro cities. “Central Kitchen” is a term given to designated places where the ice-creams, chocolates, sauces, etc are manufactured. In order to never get the quality on stake, Dr. Sai and Dr. Laxmi are setting up this kitchen in many Indian cities. Establishing this Kitchen in all metro cities, they would be able cater to the mass, tier 1 and 2 cities majorly, establishing huge contacts and customer base. “By December 2018 we are aiming at PAN India operations and by 2020 we are planning for global operations”, says Founder, Dr. Sai.

Ice Capped Road

From an annual turnover of over 22 crores at present, Dr. Sai and Dr.Raj are aiming at youth to serve them as their target audience. Initially the company did face man power issues but gradually overcame it and at present they find themselves well established in Banglaore. Soon they aim to establish themselves PAN India and 5 years from now, they aspire to be into 15 other countries, inclusive of UK, US, Australia, Singapore, etc

Along with bringing in new ice cream concepts, our goal is to offer a plush ambience for our customers to unwind their mind and soul with our delicately blended ice cream creations made with the best quality ingredients and lots of love! With innovative ideas and great interests in different aspects from our founders in the business, we aspire to get Stoned Monkey in wide array of sectors like agriculture, farming, dairy, entertainment, real estate, telecom etc. “Through our passion about spreading love, we aim at becoming a national brand by 2018 December, with brand presence in all the capital cities of the country.”

