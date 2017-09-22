Why Businesses Must Do Better to Integrate This Growing Demographic

Hispanics are the fastest growing workforce population in the U.S.

September 22, 2017 1 min read

As a leader, you don’t want to have to reinvent the wheel every few years, but you also don’t want to get stuck in a rut. In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, reveals what it means to adapt your business model in a way that enables more diverse people to influence your business strategies.

In other words, the values that matter most to Hispanics, along with other diverse populations, need more limelight when it comes to hiring, marketing and growth strategies. As the demographic of America today continues to shift, it is your responsibility to enable your business to flourish with diverse influence -- rather than get left behind.

Click play to learn more about what you can do to diversify your business for Hispanic employees and customers.