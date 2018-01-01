Glenn Llopis

Glenn Llopis

VIP Contributor
Opportunity Expert

Glenn Llopis is the Chairman of the Glenn Llopis Group – a nationally recognized thought-leadership, human capital, and business strategy consulting firm. As a speaker, consultant, and executive coach to Fortune 500 companies and beyond, Glenn guides leaders and organizations to embrace a new type of thinking that helps them evolve and stay ahead of the rapid changes in the workplace and marketplace to drive growth. He is the best-selling author of the book Earning Serendipity and contributing writer toHuffington Post and Harvard Business Review. His new book The Innovation Mentality (Entrepreneur Press).

 
 

5 Critical Warning Signs That You're Making Bad Decisions
Decision Making

Everyone's entrepreneurial journey is different, but the pitfalls are the same.
5 min read
3 Ways Over-Delivering Value Gives Entrepreneurs an Advantage
Relationship Building

Go over and above for the people you serve, and you will enjoy the benefits of an abundant relationship.
5 min read
How Individuality Is Changing Today's Business Models
Success Strategies

Instead of a one-size-fits-all system, transform your strategies to focus on the individuals engaging with your company.
1 min read
Change Is Not Enough -- We Must Evolve
Managing Change

When it comes to your business, are you making the distinction between change and evolution?
1 min read
The One Essential Trait Most Leaders Fail to Master
Leadership

Glenn Llopis shows why this characteristic is a strength, not a weakness.
1 min read
Stop Trying to Think Outside the Box and Think More Strategically in the Box
Innovation

Companies are solving for the wrong opportunities when pursuing growth.
1 min read
Why Most Leaders Are Not Qualified to Lead
Leadership

Are you promoting the right employees?
1 min read
Why Businesses Must Do Better to Integrate This Growing Demographic
Workplace Diversity

Hispanics are the fastest growing workforce population in the U.S.
1 min read
The Healthcare Industry Needs to Change in Order to Serve All Individuals
News and Trends

Glenn Llopis points out the core flaw in our current healthcare model.
1 min read
Earn More Respect by Changing Your Mindset
Growth Strategies

Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, identifies the key opportunities business leaders like you can derive from the ongoing cultural demographic shift.
2 min read
See Inclusion and Diversity as a Growth Strategy, Not a Cost
Workplace Diversity

It is time to embrace a new mindset when it comes to diversity and inclusion initiatives in order to grow your business.
1 min read
4 Essential Questions That Determine Whether You Feel Trust
Leadership

Are you a trustworthy leader? Do you trust those leading you? Use the following core questions to evaluate trust levels in your workplace.
4 min read
How to Prepare Your Business for the Ways Employees and Customers Are Changing
Growth Strategies

It is time to disrupt the status quo and elevate the health of your company culture differently.
1 min read
Leaders Who Make Good Decisions Do These 6 Things Constantly
Leadership

Bad cultures are created by bad decisions by leaders who are not ready for the accountability leadership requires
5 min read
Why Exceeding Expectations Is Essential to the Long-Term Success of Your Business
Success Strategies

If you really want your business to be around for the long haul, you've got to do more than meet your customers' expectations.
8 min read

Books by Glenn Llopis

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
