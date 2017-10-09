The One Essential Trait Most Leaders Fail to Master

Glenn Llopis shows why this characteristic is a strength, not a weakness.

October 9, 2017 1 min read

Throughout history and scientific study, vulnerability has consistently been associated with weakness. This is especially the case with leaders, in business, in politics, in almost any field or industry. But, in this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, outlines exactly why this trait is so essential for leaders to grow their businesses successfully.

He claims that as a leader in business, you will hinder yourself from growing if you:

Don’t value transparency as a powerful quality

Hate to admit that you don’t know everything

Assume no one, inside or outside the situation, can help

See more power in resistance than in relationships

Instead, Llopis challenges entrepreneurs like you to embrace the power of transparency, vulnerability and accountability. Particularly in times of reinvention, it is vital to “be courageous to be vulnerable and vulnerable to be courageous.”

Click play to learn more about why vulnerability is such a key factor in business leaders’ success.