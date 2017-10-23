How Individuality Is Changing Today's Business Models

Instead of a one-size-fits-all system, transform your strategies to focus on the individuals engaging with your company.

What are you solving for? Most business leaders answer with “better results,” “more sales” or “higher numbers.” But, in this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, challenges you to think about the health of your business from a more holistic perspective. He suggests to:

Hit the pause button. Start at the beginning. Focus on the individual.

Instead of a one-size-fits-all system, transform your strategies to focus on the individuals engaging with your company -- customers and employees included. With this approach, you are more likely to achieve the successes you desire without falling into the traps and vicious cycles of today’s business climate.

Click play to learn more about what individuality can do to help your business grow with this innovative leadership style.