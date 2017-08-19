Pay-per-click Advertising: A Winning Game of Branding

A PPC ad campaign through Google and Bing is sure to generate satisfactory traffic on your website

There are two scenarios that we can think of primarily are:

How will you penetrate when you are new in the market? And,

Do you really need to opt for PPC even if you are established brand (Pay-per-click) campaign?

The first question implies that you may need PPC to have a strong stay in the market when you are new to the arena. Because there will not be many knowing your product or services completely and simultaneously there will be already existing big brands that you are supposed to face the competition of!

Many beautiful products or services meet child death simply because the end-users do not have idea of their existence. So, if you are a new bee to the industry, you will have to accept that the PPC will remain a long game of promoting your product.

While the second question throws light on inherent vulnerability of market and leading the established brands to go for PPC. Two dimensions can be cited here in this regard:

First, your market share always keeps on being shared because of the entry of the new arrivals in the market. Therefore in order to sustain the rate of growth you are bound to opt for the PPC campaign.

The another reason behind compelling the established brands to go for the PPC is to re-invest a part of their profit thereby generating revenue, maintaining and generating web-traffic, and developing another cluster of customers for their brand.

Let us have a look on the criteria that make the PPC inevitable irrespective of the size and stand of a product:

1. Quick yet Long-term Results

When a product or service enters a pre-defined market, the first question it has to solve is not the profit but its survival. Yes, it is the goal of survival that every product needs to achieve at the outset. PPC can be one of the digital marketing strategies with which you will be able to get quicker results and that too will have a long term impact on the brand in the market.

2. Revenue Generation can be in Multiplication

Many business owners are under the impression that PPC can not earn the profit. This is perhaps a misconception. Keep in mind that whatever you are earning from PPC, is the earning from the new buyers and not from the older ones. This is something goes on till you keep on campaigning for your product through PPC. The additional advantage that you get is that you succeed in getting your product or service affirmed virtually. Let us understand it numerically:

For example, suppose your spend is say, $200 for PPC and the business that you get is of say $300. You get $100 additional which you re-invest in the PPC which may earn you additional $50 or more.

3. Capable of Generating Handsome Website Traffic

There is no doubt that PPC is capable of generating a satisfactory traffic on your website and sometime in some cases it is more than expected. It is because, when you initiate a PPC ad campaign through the most popular search engines like Google and Bing, you are sure to appear at the top of all. The person who clicks for the product or a service is a new with high possibility of

4. Build Strong Foundation for Brand Building

No brand is stronger than it ought to be at the initial stage. It becomes stronger and more powerful when there increases the loyalty of the brand users. PPC ad searching is helpful in building strong foundation for brand building.

This is perhaps only the sure shot strategy that will work out no matter what you intend to promote and whom you are promoting to. This is so especially because today's most end-users prefer to tap the keys of their mobile devices and click on the stuff that appears first on the screen.

5. Achieving Goals like Stability & Growth

The path of marketing is not always made of roses. It has its ups and downs. One has to keep on making efforts to achieve the goals of stability and growth. An investment wisely made at the right time always pays in the long run. PPC ad marketing is such an investment that converts your every single penny into your brand loyal customer.