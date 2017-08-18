4 Go-to Apps to Boost Your Company's Internal Communication

With these set of apps, an employer can anytime enter into discussions with his/her employees from any part of the world

August 18, 2017

Effective internal communication is very important for a company because it enhances productivity, builds trust and improves efficiency.

It is important for real communication among employees within an organization. Good communication not only boosts employees’ morale but also ensures transparency, making each and every team member work towards a common goal.

A number of apps have emerged in the market that keep employees of a company connected anywhere and everywhere.

These new-age apps are a great alternative in today’s changing scenario to serve an organization’s communication needs. With these set of apps, an employer can anytime enter into discussions with his/her employees from any part of the world.

Let’s take a look at four internal messaging apps that are revolutionizing the way business communications are done:

Flock

Asynchronous emails or just chat-based conversations don’t cut it in the modern work scenario. Agile teams across the globe need a lot more to coordinate and function seamlessly. Launched in 2014, by Bhavin Turakhia, the messaging and collaboration platform creates specific channels for private and public conversations, makes to-do lists for various project teams and shares documents or codes. The app supports multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. It is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS and Web. The platform also offers seamless transition from Slack.

HipChat

Founded in 2010 by Chris Rivers, Garret Heaton and Pete Curley, HipChat app later got acquired by Atlassian (a Sydney-based enterprise software company) in March 2012. HipChat is an app for internal private chat and instant messaging. Apart from one-on-one and group chats, it offers features like cloud-based file storage, video calling, searchable message-history and inline-image viewing options.

The app is available on various web and mobile platforms like Windows, Mac or Linux, Android and iOS. Since 2014, HipChat started using the freemium model, which makes most of the services free. It also has some additional features asking organizations to pay on a monthly basis.

Teamchat

US-headquartered Webaroo’s Teamchat is a messaging app for enterprises that enable messaging among teams of any size by structuring the messages to reduce clutter. This is done through ‘smart’ messages that aggregate, organize and summarize the responses, update them without adding new messages to the conversation stream.

For example, if an employee wants to include polls, surveys, sales reports, registration forms, and more, he/she can use the app. It also has customized workflows and smart-forms that summarize responses, enabling important message content to standout. Currently, Teamchat offers the basic service for free.

Redbooth

Launched in 2008, California-headquartered Redbooth (formerly Teambox) is a web-based and on-premises, workplace collaboration tool and communication platform. The app provides a single window for shared tasks, discussions, and file exchanges. It thereby helps team members track their work. Redbooth can be downloaded on various platforms like Android, iOS, web and desktop.