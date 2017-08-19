My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

The Executive Selection: Tom Ford
Image credit: Tom Ford
Tom Ford Private Eyewear Collection
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If there’s a brand that has become known for mastering flattering looks, it’s Tom Ford. Smart enough to be paired with a suit, and cool enough for the weekend, we’ve taken a shine to the brand’s Private Eyewear Collection.

Tom Ford Private Eyewear Collection
Source: Tom Ford

Made with Japanese titanium for an ultra-light weight feel, the photochromic lenses will also darken and lighten depending on illumination levels. Look sharp! 

