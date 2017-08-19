The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

August 19, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If there’s a brand that has become known for mastering flattering looks, it’s Tom Ford. Smart enough to be paired with a suit, and cool enough for the weekend, we’ve taken a shine to the brand’s Private Eyewear Collection.

Made with Japanese titanium for an ultra-light weight feel, the photochromic lenses will also darken and lighten depending on illumination levels. Look sharp!

Related: The Executive Selection: OMEGA Sunglasses