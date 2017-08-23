Smartphones Continue to Capture Greater Share of Social Market

August 23, 2017 5 min read

One of the most popular pastimes in the world, gaming has had a long and storied history, continually evolving with every major cultural change over the centuries. In recent times we’ve witnessed the advent of online game, and soon after that games took over social media.

It was a match made in heaven – social media platforms like Facebook were already full of people looking to kill some time offered excitement and entertainment at the touch of a button. However, there has been yet another big change that has rocked the online world – smart phones have become the leading platform from which people access the web to communicate, shop.

In fact, people have gotten so hooked on the idea of logging on social media from their smart phones and spending their spare time that the overwhelming majority of social players log on to play using their phones.

Mobile Internet Is Here to Stay

As reported by The Telegraph in November 2016, smart phones are no longer a silent threat to the PC world when it comes to online traffic. According to Statcounter, the number of web pages loaded on smart phones in October 2017 has finally surpassed the number of web pages loaded on desktop computers, laptops included.

Though mobile has beaten desktop for a single percent, the triumph is surely a monumental one. Not only does this mark an end of an era and gives us a data-backed sneak peek into the near future, but it also changes how web-based industries operate and approach their audience in the online environment.

For many reasons, a growing number of modern web users prefer to use their smart phones to check their social media, get news updates, shop and play online games. While there are those who still consume online content via mobile devices and desktop computers alternately, more and more people do so exclusively from their smart phones.

Consequently, mobile responsiveness has become a necessity for industries that rely on the web. The rule is harsh, but simple: if a user cannot access a web page from wherever they are, it’s highly unlikely that they would save it for when they eventually come home to their PCs.

What about Social Market?

Until recently, the situation in this market was pretty much the same as in all other web-based industries. The time gamers used to spend online was divided equally between mobile devices and desktop computers, although some changes had been made due to a gradual global shift in technology and web usage.

But now, there’s no doubt anymore, as a vast majority of gamers would rather choose a Smartphone than a PC. When it comes to this particular market, the newest findings have shown that mobile has overtaken desktop by a whopping 40%!

The research was conducted by SuperData Research, a company that tracks the market on behalf of the digital-games and playable-media industry.

In comparison to 49% of gamers who still use PCs, 85% now favor mobile devices. And, that’s not all, since 27% of all players say that they no longer need a desktop computer for enjoying a game. As the number of those who’ve switched to playing mobile games exclusively continues to grow, the stats for PC-only gamers decline in inverse proportion. They’ve held 15% of the market audience in 2016, but today, they don’t go above 6%.

The Change in Genre Popularity

It’s interesting that this generational shift of devices has triggered a change in game genre popularity as well. Instead of social websites that offer myriads of games of different styles, modern-day gamers prefer simple single-genre apps.

And, no wonder, since they are truly more convenient, less demanding, and easier to start. Thanks to sophisticated development, slots, and similar single-genre apps now offer the same exciting experience that was once available solely on gaming websites.

As a result, 74% of mobile users has already replaced traditional online gaming for slot apps. It is currently the biggest trend on the market, though desktop users, 79% of them to be exact, still enjoy large-scale games.

Are Large-Scale Games Dying?

According to market experts from SuperData Research, they are definitely not. Smart phones may continue to capture a greater share of this industry, but things are still looking bright for those who cherish the comfort of large desktop screens.

Much of the large-scale games will need to improve, though. Since their platform is much bigger, the possibilities for the future are inexhaustible. Unlike single-genre apps, the next generation of website-based games has a large visual potential that has to be explored.

Prior to the shift, these games used to function on a similar principle as today’s mobile apps – they included a number of different genres for users to choose from. Their vantage point for the future could be an experience revamp. In addition to multiple genres, they could offer interactive, highly intuitive all-in-one games with redesigned lobbies and a life-like experience.

The options are many and exciting, so keep on playing.

