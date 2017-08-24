Stage Set in Delhi for India's Biggest Restaurant Show

Master chefs and leading restaurateurs will provide you food for thought at Franchise India's two-day 7th Annual Indian Restaurant Congress 2017

The countdown to the biggest and best restaurant show of India, 7th Annual Indian Restaurant Congress 2017, has begun. The two-day event, starting on August 28, will witness the congregation of world’s leading restaurateurs and master chefs at JW Marriot in New Delhi to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in the food and restaurant business.

Learning Experience for Entrepreneurs

The event, organized by Franchise India, is aimed at providing an ideal platform for entrepreneurs, supporting and encouraging them to bring innovation. The seventh edition of the programme, like the previous years, is determined to bring big restaurant industry players, who will share their experience and relive their incredible journeys. It will be a great learning experience for entrepreneurs.

People nowadays love to experiment while dinning out, savouring delicacies from across the world and in keeping with this popular fondness, ‘Experience’ is the theme.

Exchange of Ideas with Best of Minds

The summit has always been creating a perfect environment for the healthy exchange of ideas among the best of minds about the growth of food and restaurant business.

Delegates from UAE, UK, US, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa will speak on various issues pertaining to the theme. The awards evening will add excitement to the show, lifting the participants’ spirits.

Perfect Platform to Build Business Models

Franchise India has been a leader and trendsetter in the Indian restaurant business and has been able to tap its unexplored potential before anyone else.

Director and Conference Convener of Franchise India Ritu Marya said the annual summit is the platform where restaurants, chefs, brands would get business ideas that would fit into market demands of the future.

She added, “Today consumers, who are drawn to an experiential dining, are willing to pay more. Indian Restaurant Congress 2017 will share the building blocks of the food services in an innovative ecosystem.”

Expert Speak

Leading industrialist Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Managing Director of Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. will speak at the inaugural session about how to raise the bar of Indian food industry.

The owner of various food chains in India, Kalra, said, “Culinary innovation and contemporary presentation should be the key focus for restaurants in the coming year. Chefs and restaurants should also go back to their roots for bringing out the traditional, lesser-known dishes to the forefront and contemporizing them for today’s well-travelled, curious and adventurous diners, to deliver a stellar dining experience”.

Who’s who of the Industry

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar; Unnat Varama, MD Pizza Hut (India Subcontinent), Ashish Kapur, Founder and Director of Moods Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Sameer Bhasin, CEO of Barbeque Nation will attend the summit.

Some of the internationally acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs like Chef Akmal Anuar, Co-Founder & Chef of 3Fils Restaurant, Chef Romy Gill, Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur from UK, popularly known as Curry Queen will be a part of the august gathering, speaking on building experiential food experiences.

Stelio Nathanael, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Brands, the largest food chain of South Africa, will talk on his plans for the Indian market.

On the sidelines of the main conference, there will be a BAR & Cigar Summit on 29th evening followed by, CHAI & BUN Summit on 30th morning. For the first time, IRC will also have a session on Tech Munch, which will be attended by the renowned digital food influencers and food critics.

The partners are Cremica, Fusion Restro, Posist , Go Cheese, Mobikon, Francorp and Indian Culinary Forum to name a few.

