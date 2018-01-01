Restaurant Business
plantlab
CEO of Culinary School PlantLab Charged With Embezzling $2.4 Million
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurial Lessons
I Learned Everything Important About Succeeding as an Entrepreneur Washing Dishes for My First Boss
There are no unimportant jobs and no unimportant customers.
Entrepreneurs
This Entrepreneur Borrowed $125,000 as a Teen, Then Used It to Build the $1 Billion Jersey Mike's Brand
Peter Cancro was just 17 when he bought the sandwich shop where he worked. Here's how he turned it into the billion-dollar chain of franchises that Jersey Mike's is today.
Branding
This Entrepreneur Built the Hottest Celebrity Spot on the Planet -- and a Brand With Staying Power
Andrew Medal chats with Mark Birnbaum about how his global restaurant group has become a Hollywood hotspot, and how to establish a brand that stays on top.
Niche marketing
The Dress Code for This New Restaurant Is Your Birthday Suit
Twin brothers in Paris left the insurance business to open a restaurant catering to nude vegans.
Restaurants
Ayesha Curry Has Gone From Food Blog to Food Empire: Here's How You Can, Too
You might not start with Curry's platform, but you can still use her strategies.
Technology
Tech Is Accelerating a Boom In the Food Business
Technology is bringing new efficiencies, opportunities and profitability to agriculture and restaurant management.
Food
8 Reasons Why Food-Related Startups Will Gain Momentum in 2018
The food industry has plenty of room to grow.
Restaurants
7 Marketing Metrics Every Restaurant Owner Should Know
You may want yours to be on wheels. You may want to take it ethnic. You may also want to make your cuisine, well, prettier.
Restaurants
9 of the Weirdest Places for Restaurants in the World
For these dining stops, it's all about location, location, location.
Restaurant Business
How to Create One of the World's Best Restaurants (With No Restaurant Experience)
What you can learn from Perry Raso, who created a world-renowned oyster bar.