For Andy Husbands, champion pit master, author, and owner of multi-unit restaurant company The Smoke Shop, the culinary path has been a lifelong pursuit fueled by passion and inspiration.

"I was an awful high school student, and I was a superior culinary student."

Since the 4th grade, Andy Husbands set his sights on becoming a chef, navigating a journey that led him to work alongside culinary luminary Chris Schlesinger. This mentorship not only shaped Husbands' culinary skills but also instilled in him the values that define his approach to both food and life.

"He taught me not just how to be a better chef, but to be a man," Husbands told Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media. "To stand up and treat people well and take care of your team."

Husbands' journey into the world of competitive barbecue has been packed full of lessons. He emphasizes the importance of repetition and preparation, highlighting that the skills acquired in the intense world of competitions trickle down to enhance the dining experience at his restaurants.

"The way I like to talk about competition, it's like the Lance Armstrong of barbecue. It's jacked full of stuff." Husbands said. "A common person doesn't drive a NASCAR but some of that stuff that happens in NASCAR trickles down to your Camry.

Embracing new restaurant tech

In the realm of restaurant management, Andy Husbands has learned that efficiency is paramount.

Transitioning to Toast point of sale system, a decision motivated by fiscal responsibility and operational improvements, was a natural fit. Husbands said his shift to Toast not only resolved data entry challenges but also opened up new possibilities.

"They've opened up my world to other things that I can do," Husbands remarked, showcasing how technology aligns seamlessly with his vision for a successful business.

With Toast, Husbands not only ensures financial prudence but is supporting a Boston-born company that shares his commitment to excellence.

"It just made sense."

