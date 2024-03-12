Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For chef-turned-entrepreneur Christian Fischer, hospitality is a serious business.

Christian Fischer is a culinary coach, author, and stalwart in the restaurant industry. And for him, hospitality is not just a profession; it's ingrained in him through his upbringing in Austrian culture. It's about treating everyone, including guests, as family. The genuine warmth means sometimes a casual chat about restaurant recommendations could lead to an invitation to someone's home for dinner.

Related: How The Nourish Spot Is Building a Legacy of Healthy Eating and Community Connection

"Hospitality in Austria, that's what we're known for," he tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

Fischer believes in sharing knowledge efficiently, especially in industries where a streamlined process can make a significant impact. "Complexity is the enemy of execution," says Fischer, explaining his goal to simplify book writing and other processes for others in his industry. "We don't want to write the book. We want to help you write a book because as soon as you have the first one done, more things can come."

Culinary Leadership Academy

Fischer's commitment to the well-being of those in the culinary world extends beyond the kitchen. Having experienced the tragedy of losing friends to suicide within the industry, he co-founded the Culinary Leadership Academy in 2014. This non-profit initiative aims to provide chefs with essential leadership skills and a supportive community.

Related: The Waitlist for This Sushi Spot Numbers in the Hundreds. Here's the Secret Ingredient of Its Success.

Recognizing the prevalent notion that chefs often feel the need to tackle everything independently, Fischer believes in fostering a culture where asking for help is not a weakness. "You don't do it on your own. And for me, it started around leadership, because how can I manage a kitchen, how can I manage a team, if I can't even manage myself?"

About Restaurant Influencers

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point-of-sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.