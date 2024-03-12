⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Chef Reveals the No. 1 Thing He's Seen That Makes a Restaurant Successful or Not Chef, coach and entrepreneur Christian Fischer reveals the vital ingredient for restaurant success.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Key Takeaways

  • Chef Christian Fischer says that his Austrian upbringing taught him the importance of hospitality. It is customary, he says, for everyone to be treated as family.
  • Fischer believes that anyone who has found an efficient way to complete a task has a responsibility to share that knowledge with the world by writing a book. He has come up with a system to make it easier for that to become a reality for others.
  • Fischer has had to deal with tragedy surrounding friends and colleagues. As a way to combat the cause and give back to the industry, he helped develop the Culinary Leadership Academy, which provides a safe space for individuals to ask for help and be a part of the community.
entrepreneur daily

For chef-turned-entrepreneur Christian Fischer, hospitality is a serious business.

Christian Fischer is a culinary coach, author, and stalwart in the restaurant industry. And for him, hospitality is not just a profession; it's ingrained in him through his upbringing in Austrian culture. It's about treating everyone, including guests, as family. The genuine warmth means sometimes a casual chat about restaurant recommendations could lead to an invitation to someone's home for dinner.

"Hospitality in Austria, that's what we're known for," he tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

Fischer believes in sharing knowledge efficiently, especially in industries where a streamlined process can make a significant impact. "Complexity is the enemy of execution," says Fischer, explaining his goal to simplify book writing and other processes for others in his industry. "We don't want to write the book. We want to help you write a book because as soon as you have the first one done, more things can come."

Culinary Leadership Academy

Fischer's commitment to the well-being of those in the culinary world extends beyond the kitchen. Having experienced the tragedy of losing friends to suicide within the industry, he co-founded the Culinary Leadership Academy in 2014. This non-profit initiative aims to provide chefs with essential leadership skills and a supportive community.

Recognizing the prevalent notion that chefs often feel the need to tackle everything independently, Fischer believes in fostering a culture where asking for help is not a weakness. "You don't do it on your own. And for me, it started around leadership, because how can I manage a kitchen, how can I manage a team, if I can't even manage myself?"

Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

