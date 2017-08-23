Want to go Vegan? These Start-ups will Help You

Many startups in the world are working for the benefit of growing vegan community

August 23, 2017 3 min read

Many people nowadays are adopting the vegan lifestyle for its various health benefits. A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor are going vegan.

The word ‘veganism’ refers to the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in diet, upholding the philosophy that rejects the concept of animals being treated as commodities. A follower of either the diet or the philosophy is known as a vegan.

A number of start-ups in the world are working for the benefit of growing vegan community by making apps and portal that can remove animal products from your daily diet.

Let’s take a look at four such start-ups, which are encouraging people to go vegan.

Vegan Alternatives

Founded by an android app company Ayush apps in 2016, Vegan Alternatives is the perfect app for vegans, vegetarians, those who are allergic towards animal products or are just curious to know if the products they are using are free from animal protein.

With Vegan Alternatives, one can find over 200 animal-friendly substitutes for nearly 40 dairy, meat or other products, such as cheese, milk, pastries, ice cream, yogurt, bacon, beef, chicken, duck, pork, chocolate and even eggs. At present, Vegan Alternatives is free to download on the Google Play Store.

Food Monster

One Green Planet’s Food Monster app gives the user instant access to 500 free vegan recipes. One Green Planet is a platform focused on providing sustainable food, animal welfare issues, environmental protection, and cruelty-free/green living. By availing their paid monthly and yearly magazine subscription options, one can enjoy endless scrolling through mouthwatering recipes that do not contain meat or eggs or other animal proteins and are planet-friendly.

Vegan First

Pune-based Vegan First is the first online platform to publish Indian content which is vegan and sustainable. Founded by Palak Mehta in 2016, the platform gives voice to millions of animals and make lives simpler for vegans in India and globally. After working as an artist and teacher for years, her passion for a cruelty-free and sustainable lifestyle gave existence to this portal. It is also a useful resource for anyone concerned about health and the environment.

Veg Planet Magazine

Started by Niranjan Amarnath, Veg Planet Magazine is India’s only vegan lifestyle publication that aims to bring all things vegetarian and vegan to millions of readers across India and the world. The quarterly lifestyle magazine has various segments like latest in news, health, fashion, food, travel, interviews, activism, and vegan products.

It aims to bring together vegetarian communities across India and the sub-continent (India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh) and unite them over important vegan issues, animal rights, and environmental concerns. The magazine is printed on eco-friendly lightweight coated paper using vegetable/soy based ink.