My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

Google And Walmart Partner Up To Offer Voice-Enabled Shopping

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google And Walmart Partner Up To Offer Voice-Enabled Shopping
Image credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move indicating their readiness to compete in online commerce with the tech giant, Google and Walmart are teaming up against Amazon. With a touch of a button (or perhaps more specifically, using your voice), users can shop from retailer company Walmart using Google Assistant on voice-activated devices such as Google Home, the company’s smart speaker contender for the Amazon Echo.

Users can also shop from the Google Express website or app, Google’s shopping marketplace, wherein Walmart joins other partner retailers, including Costco, Whole Foods Market and Walgreens. Using Walmart’s Easy Reorder feature, users could also link their Walmart account to Google Home, and receive product suggestions by previously voice-ordered products made on Walmart. Along with this, Google Express is forgoing its membership fees, and if the item is over US$35 (Walmart’s minimum), it would be offering free delivery- a stark difference to its previous $10 monthly and $95 yearly membership.

As Walmart previously handled its own e-commerce, the partnership marks Walmart’s first foray to adopting voice control tech to their e-commerce strategy. With its website selling 67 million dollars, compared to Amazon’s hundreds of millions of items, it can be a strong contender to the latter. For Google, it marks an avenue for new consumers who forgo searching for items on the search engine tool, but on Walmart’s site instead. Next up, the companies plan to offer support in letting users buy groceries ordered through voice wherein users can either pick up the bagged items or have it delivered, as well as more possibilities for its system to get smarter by learning more about users’ shopping preferences. Ok Google, let the online shopping battle begin!

Related: Amazon Makes Grocery Shopping Smarter With Alexa-Powered Dash Wand

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

How to Make Millions Using Video Sales Letters

Ecommerce

Goldmine or Dud? These 3 Ecommerce Options Are Best for Passive Income Entrepreneurs

Ecommerce

Five E-Commerce Strategies To Boost Your Sales In 2019