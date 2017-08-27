My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Google Maps Adds Q&A Section

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Maps Adds Q&A Section
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google is now introducing Q&A sections on Google Maps for Android and in mobile search, which should make getting information about a location much easier.

Thanks to this feature, when you have a query about a certain location, like a restaurant, shop or a museum, you can see other's peoples response to it, or even leave your own question and answers to others. 

To see the new Q&A section in Maps and in mobile search, go into the local business listing after you've pulled the place up.  After that scroll to  "Questions & answers" to see questions, and leave your own. You can also upvote especially helpful information, and Q&As with the most upvotes will be surfaced at the top so more people can see them. 

The business and frequent users will be alerted when a question is left on a listing, allowing them to respond in a timely manner. When you're question is answered, you'll get a ping, too. 

The new feature is coming to Google Maps on Android, as well as Google search globally.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Now Locate A Wi-Fi Hotspot Easily With Facebook

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Technology

Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor