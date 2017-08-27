Google Maps Adds Q&A Section

August 27, 2017 2 min read

Google is now introducing Q&A sections on Google Maps for Android and in mobile search, which should make getting information about a location much easier.

Thanks to this feature, when you have a query about a certain location, like a restaurant, shop or a museum, you can see other's peoples response to it, or even leave your own question and answers to others.

To see the new Q&A section in Maps and in mobile search, go into the local business listing after you've pulled the place up. After that scroll to "Questions & answers" to see questions, and leave your own. You can also upvote especially helpful information, and Q&As with the most upvotes will be surfaced at the top so more people can see them.

The business and frequent users will be alerted when a question is left on a listing, allowing them to respond in a timely manner. When you're question is answered, you'll get a ping, too.

The new feature is coming to Google Maps on Android, as well as Google search globally.

