Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Beat Stress

August 29, 2017 4 min read

An entrepreneur’s life is a tough one, considering the challenges he/she faces in establishing his/her start-up and finding out ways to scale them, battling mounting pressure from investors. The onus lies on him/her to sell his/her idea, make 10 people believe in the product or services that he/she is offering. With so much to handle, stress is bound to turn into an entrepreneur’s shadow, following him/her anywhere and everywhere.

Start-up founders are often found scouting not only for financial help and guidance, but also for a helping hand that will give him/her some relief from stress and anxiety. Following are the few key measures one should take to take on adversities in a calm frame of mind.

Identify What You Can and Cannot Control

It is prudent to focus on the things that can be improved rather than the factors that are unchangeable. One can make a plan to do stuff that is within control and learn to endure what cannot be controlled. This is true in almost every aspect of life, and segregating the two really helps us feel better and come out of the anxiety of uncertainty. As the serenity prayer goes, “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Get-set-organize!

Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-Specific) goals for yourself and for your business. Sharing your vision with the team, aligning them with the goals that need to be achieved to translate that vision in to reality, will enhance ownership & productivity of every member of the team. Action is a good cure for anxiety in cases like these.

Get Your Dose of Dopamine

As little as 20 minutes of exercise 3-4 times a week has been proven to reduce stress. Similarly a host of other activities like laughter, watching comedy or pursuing an interest, gives you the mental break you need and is therapeutic. Your brain is put to rest, positive chemicals elevate your mood and you feel go, energetic and positive. It may seem difficult to squeeze in time for such activities but the impact they will have on the remainder of the day makes it worth it.

Meditate

Meditation has proven to calm one’s mind as well as nerves that are stressed. That said, it also helps one to reflect upon their thoughts, words, and actions, which in turn could be a very peaceful and enlightening experience.

Loved Ones & Support Groups

Psychological studies suggest, that spending time with those who matter to you tends to reduce stress and fatigue by a significant amount. Socialising is linked to a stronger immune system, as well as emotional well-being, which is why keeping your loved ones in the loop is key.

Connecting with Entrepreneurs of other startups or a mentor who has been through a similar experience will give you a lot of insight and nerve. Experience sharing, what worked, what didn’t, etc. are all very helpful and comforting. You will feel better by virtue of being in the company of people who understand you and can empathize with your lows and possibly also offer perspective.

Speak to a Life Coach

At times, having a supportive but unbiased ear can help make all the difference. This is where emotional wellness platforms would come into play. Venting, organizing of thoughts, infusion of a different and positive perspective would help you feel happier and healthier in the times to come! And most importantly of course, remind yourself of the reasons that made you take that the leap of faith in the first place.