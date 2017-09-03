My Queue

Challenges

The Importance of Stepping Up and Making a Difference

Instead of waiting for someone else to fix challenges for you, look within.
The Importance of Stepping Up and Making a Difference
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

If you're waiting for a hero to come and fix things, listen up. This is something I need you to hear. We all need to hear it.

If you have been waiting for someone else to fix the challenges you (or the world) is facing, there's a truth you may have overlooked.

The truth is that you have all of the qualities of a hero inside of you. It's your choice whether or not you are going to step up and make a difference.

This 5 Minute Friday is my invitation to you to do it. We need you to make the difference you were born to make in Episode 525.

