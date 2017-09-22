We ranked the top 50 franchises for three different budgets: less than $100,000; $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000.

The opportunities available in franchising are as varied as the personalities, skill sets and yes, bank accounts of the people interested in purchasing them. That’s why Entrepreneur is ranking franchises by what it costs to buy into them. On the following pages, for the first time, we list the top 50 franchises from each of three startup-cost tiers: less than $100,000, $100,000 to $500,000 and more than $500,000. The companies’ order comes from their position in our 2017 Franchise 500 list, which evaluates more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

One important note: A company’s placement within a particular tier does not mean that all franchisees will be able to start their business within that range but simply that it is realistically possible for some. Each company’s full estimated initial-investment range is listed to give you an idea of what a franchisee might spend to open a unit.

Keep in mind that these lists are not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Startup costs are just one of many factors to consider in your search for the franchise that’s right for you. Always carefully read a company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing and former franchisees before investing.

To learn who made the cut, check out our lists of The Best Franchises for Any Budget:

